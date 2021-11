The sky above Heinz Field will be bright Thursday night when Pitt plays North Carolina, and their fans hope the stars on the field, likewise, will shine. Pat Narduzzi said there will be 36 representatives from NFL teams at the game, perhaps a Heisman voter or two and many more talent evaluators watching on ESPN. Among others, they’ll be eyeballing Kenny Pickett of Pitt (7-2, 4-1 ACC) and Sam Howell of North Carolina (5-4, 3-3).

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO