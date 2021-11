Demand Is Going to Far Exceed Supply, Says Nvidia CEO. Over the past year, and the year before that, there has been a semiconductor shortage. It’s been the main reason why there has been a global game console shortage, as well as shipping problems and other various implications throughout the globe. And, sadly for the Switch, the PS5, and the Xbox Series X/S, as well as various PCs, this problem is not going to go away anytime soon. In fact, it’s predicted that this will continue through the next year of 2022.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO