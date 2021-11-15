ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why a Bitcoin ETF Might Be the Worst Way to Enter Crypto

By Tor Constantino
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgmWA_0cxFzBWz00
Image source: Getty Images

Because of trading fees, expense ratios, and taxes on short-term gains, there are better ways to buy crypto than a Bitcoin ETF.

Key points

  • On Friday, the SEC spiked an application for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would have held the actual digital asset rather than a futures contract.
  • Futures- or spot-based ETFs offer investors the diversity of a mutual fund with the intraday trading flexibility of a stock.
  • Despite their popularity, some ETF attributes make them a lousy way to invest in crypto and Bitcoin.

On Friday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rejected the proposal by VanEck for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would have held the actual cryptocurrency rather than just Bitcoin futures. Submitted in March, the application sought to buy Bitcoin directly on the "spot" market and hold it in an ETF that investors could then buy into. For clarity, a futures-based ETF invests in indirect contracts to buy or sell an asset at a set date in the future.

SEC rationale for rejecting the latest Bitcoin ETF

While the SEC allowed two Bitcoin futures-based ETFs to begin trading last month, it would not authorize an ETF containing actual Bitcoin, citing in its 51-page report its frequent worries of possible manipulation and fraud, etc within the crypto market. Bitcoin dipped to around $62,000 when the SEC announcement came down, but it has rebounded to more than $64,000 as of this writing.

While many investors like the diversity of an ETF, with its trading flexibility of an equity, it's not a great way to invest in Bitcoin or any type of cryptocurrency for that matter. Here are some reasons why:

Avoidable pitfalls of Bitcoin ETFs

  • Each time you buy or sell a stock, you have to pay a commission, and that holds true when transacting with ETFs. Depending on how often you might trade an ETF, you can rack up some hefty trading fees that eat into your investment gains.
  • In addition to commissions, ETFs have expense ratios. An expense ratio is a percentage of your holdings that the fund charges you annually as payment for the privilege of letting them manage your money. Bottom line, the higher the expense ratio, the lower the returns on your ETF investment.
  • According to IRS rules, cryptos are categorized as personal property, which are taxed at the short- and long-term rates based on the duration you hold them. If you hold a digital asset for less than a year, you trigger short-term gains, which range from 10% to 37% depending on income and filing status in 2020 -- long-term rates are lower. It's critical to know how and when an ETF treats gain disbursements to avoid tax surprises.
  • One of the niftiest aspects of cryptos is that because they're not securities, holders can legally practice tax-loss harvesting. So if a crypto is going through a particularly volatile stretch, you can sell it at the bottom of a drop, register the loss, and then immediately repurchase what you just sold and ride it back up. The Wash-Sale rule doesn't apply to cryptos -- yet. However, you lose that tax-saving maneuver with an ETF.
  • Also, SEC regulations require the currently-approved Bitcoin futures ETFs only hold up to 85% of the fund's net asset value in Bitcoin instruments. The balance has to be in another dilutive asset, allowing you to diversify your investment beyond just crypto.

The SEC did us a favor

Ultimately, there are much better ways to dip your toes into crypto with easy-to-use, consumer-friendly choices such as PayPal or Coinbase. The irony of the SEC's decision to reject the Bitcoin spot ETF is completely consistent and aligned with Bitcoin's ethos and founding principles. Bitcoin was created to remove expense ratios, commissions, hidden fees, and in-betweeners from financial transactions -- not inject them into the crypto purchasing process. So a hearty "thank you" in response to the SEC's most recent ETF thumbs down.

Buy and sell crypto on an expert picked exchange

There are hundreds of platforms around the world that are waiting to give you access to thousands of cryptocurrencies. And to find the one that's right for you, you'll need to decide what features that matter most to you.

To help you get started, our independent experts have sifted through the options to bring you some of our best cryptocurrency exchanges for 2021. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Overvalued Cryptocurrencies to Sell Right Now

Meme coins can deliver life-changing returns to early investors. But don't be left holding the bag when the party eventually ends. 2021 will go down in history for the jaw-dropping returns investors have made betting on meme coins. But these assets have limited fundamental value, which suggests this is more of a wealth transfer than actual wealth creation. In other words, someone will profit, and someone else will be left holding the bag.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrencies That Are Skyrocketing Today

Today, various metaverse-related cryptocurrencies have absolutely taken off. This is a space that has garnered a tremendous amount of attention right now. As it turns out, investors appear to be extremely intrigued by the disruption potential various blockchain networks provide in this regard. As of 11:30 ET, Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) was...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Fund#Cryptocurrency#Etfs#Sec
Fortune

Nearly two-thirds of Gen Z think they’ll become crypto millionaires

This is the web version of The Ledger, Fortune’s weekly newsletter covering financial technology and cryptocurrency. Sign up here to receive future editions. Lifted by a flood of stimulus money, plus a sense that Congress would do anything to stave off an economic collapse, financial markets have spiked over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic—giving investors soaring confidence that they'll become the next Warren Buffett.
MARKETS
The Verge

US government seizes $56 million in crypto from BitConnect’s ‘number one promoter’

The US government has seized $56 million worth of cryptocurrency from an admitted participant in the BitConnect scam and intends to sell the coins and use the proceeds to reimburse victims. The Department of Justice says that it’s the largest recovery of cryptocurrency to date — and that it was willingly given up by Los Angeles resident Glenn Arcaro, who has called himself BitConnect’s “number one promoter.”
U.S. POLITICS
insidebitcoins.com

5 Next Cryptocurrency to Buy for 10x Returns – November 2021 Week 3

Finding the next cryptocurrency to buy for 10x returns can be difficult, given that the crypto market is currently on a downtrend. The market has dipped 0.28% in the past day and recorded $2.58 trillion in total value locked (TVL), more than 10% below its previous high of $2.92 trillion in early November. However, crypto investors are aware that this is only a lull before the big break.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
IRS
Benzinga

Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump, These Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 460%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu tumbled. What Happened: Wall Street Inu (CRYPTO: WALLSTREETINU) is up 463.16% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000000000321. The cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $0.000000000004 earlier on Thursday.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent $59M In Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $59,007,468.00 of Bitcoin just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically a...
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

How to Research a Cryptocurrency Before Investing

If you've spent much time investigating cryptocurrency, you've probably heard the advice to research any coin or project before you invest in it. But, what does that mean? How do you research a cryptocurrency, and what do you look for?. "Do Your Own Research" Cryptocurrencies are built on solid software...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

New to Crypto? Buy This

Square is a top digital payments company using Bitcoin to grow its business. The company also directly owns just over 8,000 bitcoins and is considering investing in a Bitcoin-mining operation. This stock can be a safe first step into the cryptocurrency market. Cryptocurrency is quickly becoming an accepted investment asset...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitfarms Stock Plunges As Bitcoin Takes A Nose Dive: What's Next?

On Nov. 15 after the market closed, Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ:BITF) reported record third-quarter revenues but the stock was unable to surpass the Nov. 10 high of $9.36 the following day because Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) sold off over 7%. The Canadian-based Bitcoin self-mining company is affected by both the cryptocurrency market...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dumps Below $56K as Cryptocurrency Correction Worsens

Bitcoin prices have fallen to their lowest levels since mid-October as the cryptocurrency market correction continues to deepen. The crypto market correction has accelerated as the week comes to a close, with Bitcoin prices dumping to a monthly low. The last time BTC fell below $56K was on Oct. 13, but it soon recovered to a new all-time high of $69K on Nov. 10.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrency Mining Stocks Took a Hit This Week

The price of Bitcoin was down this week, causing these mining companies to fall as well. Riot Blockchain and Bit Digital had updates for their shareholders, with Riot Blockchain's far more encouraging. While companies like SOS are diluting shareholders, CleanSpark appears to be making more shareholder-friendly moves by funding growth...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Notable Wolverine World Wide Insider Trades $300K In Company Stock

William Gerber, Insider at Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 16, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that William Gerber exercised options to purchase 5,662 Wolverine World Wide shares at a price of $18.55 per share for a total of $105,030 on November 16. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $34.24 to raise a total of $193,867 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
68K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy