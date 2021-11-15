Powerboat capsizes in during race in Key West

By Bob Corman — People ask me “why do you do things like this?” Most likely by the time I finish writing this neither you nor I will be any closer to that answer. Except maybe the answer is in the little stories within the story, the things we will take with us long after we forget what our finishing time was or what place we came in. Is this all worth the massive toll on my body that now, a week after finishing, is just starting to subside? The feelings of no energy, the pain everywhere, the night sweats, the feeling upon waking at home that I need to go ride a segment now but I’m too tired – which I think is a mild form of PTSD. You decide. For me, I don't know if I will do this race again, but I am so glad my friend and teammate Doug Fujii gave me the opportunity to do it once.

