ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This is the food the TSA won’t let you take through the airport

By Claudia Dimuro
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

*Correction: A previous version of this story claimed you can’t bring listed items on the plane with you altogether; you can, just not on your carry-on. Have you ever started packing for a trip and wondered, “Now which food can I bring with me on the plane?”. No? Well,...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
smartertravel.com

Why You Should Always Bring a Large Ziploc Bag on a Flight

All of the products featured in this story were hand-selected by our travel editors. Some of the links featured in this story are affiliate links, and SmarterTravel may collect a commission (at no cost to you) if you shop through them. Next time you’re packing your carry-on for a flight,...
LIFESTYLE
kshb.com

TSA clarifies what Thanksgiving foods can be carried on to an airplane

The TSA expects millions of Americans to travel for Thanksgiving this month. For many, it will mark their first holiday trip since the start of the pandemic. Because Thanksgiving 2021 will be a special one for so many, the TSA knows that travelers will want to bring a piece of their family home with them — especially Thanksgiving leftovers.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Women give free shots of alcohol to passengers at airport security so it won’t go to waste

A group of women shared the wealth before a recent flight by giving fellow passengers free shots of alcohol before they went through airport security.The travellers had forgotten to check-in their bottles of booze and ran foul of the rule that means liquids in hand luggage must not be over 100ml.“They didn't let us take our bottles through check-in so we gave shots to everyone in line,” said Tiktok user “latinnbellaa“, who shared a video of the stunt online.In the video, other passengers can be seen taking swigs out of a bottle of Malibu Pineapple and Ciroc vodka. @latinnbellaa...
PUBLIC SAFETY
B102.7

Thanksgiving Foods You Can Take on a Plane

It is estimated that almost 11% of all Americans will travel by plane this Thanksgiving holiday. That's around 27 million people in the skies. Mind blown. Many will travel and bring a Thanksgiving dinner with them. What? Are there no turkeys in Poughkeepsie? No yams in Yakima? No stuffing in Stickney?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Alcohol#Fresh Fruit#Mac N#Jellies
8 News Now

What can I bring for Thanksgiving that won’t be tossed by TSA?

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Most of everyone who has flown before, whether it’s you or someone who you are traveling with, has had an item in their luggage thrown out at a security checkpoint. To help prevent your famous Thanksgiving dish from being tossed, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has released tips for your carry-on […]
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

How To Fly With Your Thanksgiving Leftovers, According To The TSA

If you're planning on taking a flight to your Thanksgiving destination this year, you should be in good company. According to a report produced by Adobe, as of November 7, airline reservations for Thanksgiving week are up 78% over 2020 — not surprising considering the pandemic — but those bookings are also up 3.2% from 2019. That means a lot of Americans will be taking to the friendly skies to enjoy a holiday feast with friends, family, and loved ones.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
heraldsun.com

Yes, you can stuff Thanksgiving turkey in your carry-on, TSA says. And that’s not all

As Thanksgiving nears, millions are expected to take to the friendly skies to see family and friends. Those tasked with bringing a holiday ham, turkey or festive side may wonder which items are OK to bring on board and which are better suited for storage. Most Thanksgiving foods and fixings are safe to travel with, but the best mode of transport will depend on the item, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Philly

Which Foods Fly? TSA Breaks Down How To Pack Your Thanksgiving Dishes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re looking to bring your famous mashed potatoes, or if it’s your turn to provide cocktail ingredients, flying for Thanksgiving could require some extra prep. The TSA said most foods can be carried through a checkpoint, but there are certain items and ingredients that should end up in checked baggage. Officials said if it’s a solid item, then it’s usually safe to assume it can make it through a checkpoint. Any foods should go in a clear plastic bag or other container, and then passengers should put them in a separate bin while going through the checkpoint. Credit:...
FOOD & DRINKS
Inverse

Do flies really throw up on your food when they land on it?

Imagine you’re at a picnic and just about to bite into your sandwich. Suddenly you spot a fly headed your way, homing in on your food with help from its compound eyes and antennae. It manages to escape your swatting, lands on the sandwich, and then seems to throw up on it!
ANIMALS
bigrapidsnews.com

Flying during COVID-19: What to pack for your flight

Flying can be a stressful experience no matter when you do it, but flying during COVID-19 times can feel even more daunting. Beyond your regular travel gear you also need to pack a few pandemic-specific items. Masks, for example, will need to be worn onboard until at least Jan. 18, 2022.
SHOPPING
Best Life

Never Ask for This One Favor on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

Over the last year and a half, it's safe to say that air travel has hit some serious turbulence. But throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, flight attendants have kept their heads high. Whether they're bringing a cart full of snacks to each row or explaining the mask policy, flight attendants work hard to ease their passengers' stress, no matter what challenges arise along the way. But regardless of how much you rely on flight attendants when traveling, they can't say yes to every question you ask. In fact, there's one particular task that flight attendants can't help you with, even though you probably expect them to. Read on to find out the one favor you should never ask a flight attendant.
LIFESTYLE
matadornetwork.com

Watch: This is how your checked luggage is stored underneath a plane

If you’ve ever checked a bag before a flight, or sent it off to be gate checked, then you may have wondered where it all goes and how every passenger’s bag manages to fit on the plane. A video from inside a cargo hold shows the careful luggage stacking that every flight requires.
LIFESTYLE
Digital Trends

This large air fryer is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

This year’s best Black Friday deals will let you expand your kitchen’s capabilities with discounts on a variety of appliances, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday before you begin making purchases. If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, you should check out the early Black Friday air fryer deals that retailers are already offering. Among them is Walmart’s $31 discount for the Chefman TurboFry air fryer, which brings its price down to just $69 from its original price of $100.
LIFESTYLE
95.3 The Bear

Recall: If You Have This Item In Your Freezer Throw It Out

Because of possible listeria contamination, Winn Dixie has expanded a recall on Fisherman's Wharf cooked frozen jumbo shrimp. You can return the item to Winn Dixie for a refund, but do not eat it. The recall products include Fisherman's Wharf brand jumbo-cooked shrimp. UPC 114003262. Picture courtesy of Southeastern Groceries...
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Never Do This in an Airplane Bathroom, Experts Warn

It's natural to want to kick back and relax when you're flying—especially if you're on a cross-country or international flight. You might want to turn your plane seat into a home away from home for a few hours. But experts warn that you shouldn't get too comfortable. Despite airlines creating stringent rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, flight attendants and frequent fliers say they're still seeing people doing this "don't." Read on to find out what you should never do in an airplane bathroom.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

The Scary Reason You Shouldn't Leave Your Turkey Out To Thaw Overnight

If you're hosting Thanksgiving this year (or Friendsgiving, for that matter), you likely have a long list of groceries you need to buy before the big feast, from potatoes for mashing to bread crumbs for stuffing. But at the top of list is the real star of Thanksgiving dinner: the turkey. It's a tradition that really took off in the late 1800s when Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday (via TIME). And our love of poultry come November hasn't slowed down since — according to the National Turkey Federation, Americans eat some 45 to 46 million turkeys every year on Thanksgiving alone (via CNBC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
120K+
Followers
52K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy