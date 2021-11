Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage was unexpectedly transferred to a federal medical center this week amid his ongoing battle with cancer. The "Tiger King" star's attorney, John M. Phillips, confirmed to Fox News on Friday that Exotic was transferred from the Fort Worth Federal Medical Center in Texas to the Butner Federal Medical Center in North Carolina "during the late hours of November 16 or early morning hours of November 17." The reason for his transfer is to be treated in his cancer fight.

