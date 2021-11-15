ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay gifts for the lover of all things local

By Gabrielle Calise
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Our local gift guide features beans from Buddy Brew Coffee, a St. Petersburg-themed coloring book and an Ybor chicken calendar. [ Photo collage by Gabrielle Calise ]

With a wonky supply chain infringing on another holiday season, the mantra this year is to skip the big box stores and shop local.

We decided to take it even further with locally made AND locally-themed gifts. These items are a great way to welcome your new-to-town friend, or subtly remind your loved ones far away that we live where they vacation.

Local artist Lynn Rattray created the 2022 Ybor City Chickens Calendar to showcase Tampa’s favorite roaming birds. Rattray created mixed media portraits of local birds and used photographs provided by Dylan Breese, founder of the Ybor Misfits Microsanctuary and Ybor Chickens Society. Half of the proceeds will be donated to the Misfits Microsanctuary, a 501c3 nonprofit that helps sick and injured chickens.

For your favorite coffee snob, consider a special bag of locally-roasted beans.

Buddy Brew, for example, is channeling our local sports victories with its Champa Bay Roast ($18 for a 12-ounce bag). The commemorative coffee has tasting notes of dark chocolate and toasted walnut. The company is also offering Buddy’s Holiday Roast ($18 for a 12-ounce bag), with notes of holiday baking spices, nuts and chocolate. Beans and holiday gift sets are available in Buddy Brew cafés or online.

St. Pete-born company Made Coffee sells varieties like 22nd Street Espresso ($15.99 for a 12-ounce bag), named after the brand’s first location, and Suncoast Roast, a Brazil and Ethiopia blend with notes of “ocean breeze, sweet berries and citrus” ($13.99 for a 12-ounce bag).

Kahwa, meanwhile, just released a new Winter Wonderland Blend, with an “aroma of milk chocolate with a hint of candied orange [that] will warm you from the inside out.” A 12-ounce bag is available for $14.99. You can also opt for a holiday coffee bundle that includes Kahwa’s Sirocco and Cubano coffee beans in special holiday bags for $39.99.

For adults and children alike, check out these Tampa Bay-themed coloring books.

The KEEO Community Coloring Book features 30 beloved Tampa Bay area images, ranging from Sunken Gardens and the Dali to favorite animals like manatees and Ybor chickens ($20). It was designed by three Tampa Bay residents to promote stress relief. Some of the proceeds from the book are donated to local mental health services.

Summer Kluytman created the Love Letters from St. Pete coloring book ($20) after watching some of the city’s oldest signs and landmarks come down.

“I decided to use my photos of these special places to create a moment in time when things were slow and sweet,” wrote the St. Petersburg-based artist on her Etsy page. “I love St Pete, and miss the grungier days..but I also love how beautiful it still is.”

Since 1994, the Dade City Garden Club has sold beautiful ornaments that depict historic area buildings. The tradition was started by long-time club member Sally Redden, and funds raised benefit the garden club, which is a 501c3 non-profit organization.

This year’s ornament depicts the front door of the club surrounded by monarch butterflies, which nods to the Monarch Butterfly Festival that the Dade City Garden Club founded. The ornaments cost $22 and can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce in Dade City or by calling Kathy Riley at 352 583-4994.

The Henry B. Plant Museum and Oxford Exchange both sell ornaments in the shape of Tampa’s distinctive minarets for $28. The delicate glass creations are available online and in store.

South Tampa boutique Hazel + Dot sells everything from Lightning koozies and local area code mugs to prints from Tampa Bay artists. The shop on 3714 Henderson Blvd. is stocked with ornaments that can also double as bottle tags.

