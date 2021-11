It's every parent’s nightmare. Not the worst nightmare, of course, but still a very bad dream. On March 19, 2020, I received the message that my daughter’s school was closing due to COVID-19. Was I worried about COVID-19? Up to that point, I thought the whole thing was joke. “Coronavirus” - sounded the new term for a hangover. I saw a Facebook post with a person throwing up and an empty twelve pack of Corona next to them sometime during the prior December. I thought, “Haha, how clever.” That is, until the message from the school came.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO