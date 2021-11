The Duke Blue Devils are coming off of a 13-11 season, 9-9 in the ACC. After missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995, legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced he would retire at the end of this season. Quickly, former Duke player and current associate head coach Jon Scheyer was named as his successor. There is no mistaking Coach K’s impact on college basketball and his farewell tour will certainly be one to follow. However, we are here to beat the Blue Devils.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO