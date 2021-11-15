ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Southwest Virginia COVID metrics little changed after weekend – still more than double state averages

By Jeff Keeling, Mackenzie Moore
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — COVID-19 case and death rates changed little over the weekend in Southwest Virginia and remain more than double statewide averages, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data released Monday.

PREVIOUS: COVID-19 death rates continue to increase in Southwest Virginia, 4x state average

The 210 new cases over the three-day period left the nine-county region with a rolling seven-day new case rate of 221 per 100,000 people. That’s down slightly from Friday’s mark of 226 but still more than double the statewide average of 107.

The highest county rates regionally are in Dickenson and Russell counties at 398 and 320. Not far below that mark are Buchanan (295) and Wise (288) counties.

Southwest Virginia’s overall case rate is down 10% from a week ago, when it stood at 257. That contrasts with the statewide rate, which is up 2% during that period. National rates and those in Northeast Tennessee and Tennessee also have been on the increase over the past week.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RprqQ_0cxFwIX100
    COVID death rates remain more than triple state averages.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plYgl_0cxFwIX100
    Southwest Virginia’s COVID hospitalization rate has declined significantly in the past couple weeks but remains more than double the state rate.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HnCl9_0cxFwIX100
    COVID-19 rates are down 10% the past week in Southwest Virginia but remain slightly more than double state averages.

In addition to the new cases, the region reported five new deaths. Two were in Washington County and one each in Buchanan, Russell and Scott counties.

Tennessee entities can seek exemption against law limiting COVID-19 restrictions

That left the rolling seven-day average death rate in the region at 8.3, about three-and-a-half times the state rate of 2.4. Since Sept. 1, that rate is 2.7 times the state average.

New hospitalizations totaled eight and included three in Washington County and one each in Buchanan, Russell, Scott and Wise counties along with the city of Bristol.

Hospitalizations have dipped the past couple weeks in the region but still remain more than double the state rate, at 7.6 per 100,000 compared to 3.4 over the past seven days. Since Sept. 1 they are 2.4 times the state rate.

RELATED: More than 1,700 area 5- to 11-year-olds have received first COVID vaccine shot

The region’s vaccination rate is roughly 20% lower than the state’s.

Statewide, VDH reported 700,857 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Nov. 15.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 946,061.

VDH reports there have been 12,080 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Friday.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va . – 2,328 cases / 180 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (8 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)
Buchanan County – 2,639 cases / 156 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (19 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)
Dickenson County – 1,760 cases / 60 hospitalizations / 28 deaths (14 new cases)
Lee County – 3,792 cases / 140 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (10 new cases)
Norton – 622 cases / 31 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (6 new cases)
Russell County – 3,948 cases / 160 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (34 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)
Scott County – 3,254 cases / 173 hospitalizations / 82 deaths (17 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)
Smyth County – 5,015 cases / 322 hospitalizations / 121 deaths (19 new cases)
Tazewell County – 5,868 cases / 217 hospitalizations / 114 deaths (23 new cases)
Washington County, Va. – 7,828 cases / 627 hospitalizations / 155 deaths (37 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)
Wise County – 5,619 cases / 231 hospitalizations / 129 deaths (39 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

WJHL

WJHL

