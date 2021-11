It seems that Prime Time will most likely not be coming to Fort Worth. According to a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Drew Davison, Deion Sanders impressed TCU officials during his interview for the program’s vacant head coaching job, but TCU has decided to focus on targets with more experience. Sanders, Davison reported, is still on TCU’s list, however. He has not been ruled out entirely.

