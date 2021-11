The Kansas City Chiefs won an incredibly ugly game for the second time in two weeks on Sunday as they held on to beat the Green Bay Packers 13-7. For the second week in a row, it was the defense that had to carry the load because the offense continued its struggles. There weren’t any turnovers this time, but the Chiefs simply couldn’t extend drives, get in a rhythm, or put many points on the board. Thankfully, the Packers struggled just as much on offense and had a miserable day on special teams and that was enough for the Chiefs to escape with a win.

11 DAYS AGO