For the second time in this young NBA season, LeBron James will miss a few games due to injury. And instead of another ankle sprain, LeBron’s upcoming absences will be to recover from an abdominal strain. With the Lakers taking the long view in maintaining their star 36-year-old’s health, they’re wise to proceed conservatively, ruling LeBron out for at least a week, and maybe two. Nonetheless, the Lakers will have to find a way to carry on shorthanded for now.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO