The Christmas season is officially approaching, and Rylan Clark-Neal is already getting preparations underway at his stunning home. The One Show host, 33, took to his Instagram Stories to reveal he plans to go all out for the festive season with not just one or two Christmas trees, but a whopping six trees across his property. Rylan shared a look at the first one which he put up in his grand hallway over the weekend.

