Hawaii State

Walk Across A 360-Foot Suspension Bridge Over The Kaopala Gulch In Hawaii

By Megan McDonald
Only In Hawaii
Only In Hawaii
 4 days ago

If you’re looking for a different sort of adventure, then you need to walk across this suspension bridge in Hawaii. At 360 feet long, it’s the longest suspension bridge in the state! And you can walk across it yourself the next time you’re on Maui.

If you’re on Maui and you’re looking for a little adventuring, then you need to head on out to Maui Ziplines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQ0G6_0cxFvOra00
Kapalua Ziplines / Facebook
There’s a gorgeous suspension bridge that hangs 1,600 feet high over the jungle floor. And it is an absolute treat to cross!

The views from the bridge are panoramic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uefoz_0cxFvOra00
Kapalua Ziplines / Facebook
You’ll see the ocean, the jungle, and the mountains nearby. It’s an experience unlike any other on the island.

You will also get views of neighboring islands Moloka’i and Lāna’i.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgV1P_0cxFvOra00
Kapalua Ziplines / Facebook
At a length of 360 feet, it’s the longest suspension bridge on any of the islands of Hawaii.

Well over 100,000 pounds of pre-fabricated bridge components traveled from Seattle to Maui.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bx7vE_0cxFvOra00
Kapalua Ziplines / Facebook
The bridge was built in the 20-30 mph Pacific Trade Winds, making the construction an incredible feat. It took a crew of nine workers seven weeks to assemble the entire bridge.

During the rainy season, you can see where Kaopala Stream waters grow and then 80 feet into the gulch beneath it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbdCi_0cxFvOra00
Kapalua Ziplines / Facebook
And you’re almost guaranteed to see a heart-stopping rainbow. These beautiful occurrences happen almost daily.

This amazing suspension bridge is located at Kapalua Ziplines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hFGm_0cxFvOra00
Kapalua Ziplines / Facebook
If you want to add to your adventure, make sure to zipline with them, too! They offer so many fun, exhilarating ways to enjoy Maui’s scenery.

Pack your gear and grab your loved ones for a day of beautiful sights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPUXz_0cxFvOra00
Kapalua Ziplines / Facebook
If you’re on Maui, this is one adventure you should be sure is on your bucket list. With gorgeous views and an unbelievable cross above the gulch, this will be one experience you won’t ever forget.

Have you ever walked across the suspension bridge in Hawaii? What did you think? Was it as epic as it looks? Let us know in the comments below!

Fuel up for your adventure at The Oceanfront Hawaii Restaurant That Pretty Much Invented Hawaii’s Favorite Dessert.

The post Walk Across A 360-Foot Suspension Bridge Over The Kaopala Gulch In Hawaii appeared first on Only In Your State .

