Walk Across A 360-Foot Suspension Bridge Over The Kaopala Gulch In Hawaii

If you’re looking for a different sort of adventure, then you need to walk across this suspension bridge in Hawaii. At 360 feet long, it’s the longest suspension bridge in the state! And you can walk across it yourself the next time you’re on Maui.

If you’re on Maui and you’re looking for a little adventuring, then you need to head on out to Maui Ziplines.

The views from the bridge are panoramic.

You will also get views of neighboring islands Moloka’i and Lāna’i.

Well over 100,000 pounds of pre-fabricated bridge components traveled from Seattle to Maui.

During the rainy season, you can see where Kaopala Stream waters grow and then 80 feet into the gulch beneath it.

This amazing suspension bridge is located at Kapalua Ziplines.

Pack your gear and grab your loved ones for a day of beautiful sights.

