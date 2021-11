The William N. Pennington Life Center has been determined to be in a current COVID-19 outbreak with more than two positive cases and an inability to identify all contacts. Effective Friday, November 19, the Life Center will be closed for all indoor activities and meals. To ensure patrons receive nutritious meals and access to food, hot meals will be provided via drive-through from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday – Friday, excluding Thanksgiving. The indoor closure will be in effect November 19 through December 3, with all activities resuming on Monday, December 6.

CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO