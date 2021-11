Curious to learn the NCIS season 19 episode 8 on CBS following tonight’s all-new episode? Let’s just say that you could be waiting for a while…. The first thing that we should do here is get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air next week. The same goes for the week after. This is the longest hiatus that we’ve seen so far during season 19, as CBS is set to air repeats over these two weeks. What’s a little interesting to us is that the two episodes that they’re repeating are from last season — with that, they’re airing episodes featuring Gibbs, and not even ones that directly hint at his departure. (Mark Harmon has been in the opening credits these past couple of episodes.)

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO