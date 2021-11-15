ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney's Encanto Reviews: What Critics Are Saying About Lin-Manuel Miranda Musical

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney's Encanto enchants Rotten Tomatoes as first reviews land online for the 60th feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Releasing in theaters on November 24, the musical fantasy features music from story co-writer Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Disney's Moana) and a cast that includes Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and John Leguizamo (Ice...

comicbook.com

Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

'Tick, Tick... Boom!' Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes 'Rent' Creator Jonathan Larson's Self-Portrait Feel Even More Personal

Initially conceived as a one-man “rock monologue,” then taking on an unexpected new depth after the early death of its creator at age 35, Jonathan Larson’s “Tick, Tick… Boom!” is a show uniquely suited to the musical theater crowd — and not just the masses of fans Larson won over with “Rent.” It resonates especially strongly with the writers, performers and fellow creatives who can identify with how he articulated the struggle to be recognized, to make meaningful work and, according to the high bar Larson set for himself, to “wake up a generation.” People like Lin-Manuel Miranda.
MOVIES
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda debuts 'tick, tick… Boom!' and eyes new projects

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Broadway sensation “Hamilton,” said Wednesday he had returned to his first love of cinema with his directorial debut “tick tick… Boom!” — but is itching to write musical theater again. The movie, which had its world premiere at AFI Fest in Los Angeles, pays tribute to...
MOVIES
whtc.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – “Hamilton” writer Lin-Manuel Miranda opened the American Film Institute’s festival on Wednesday with the premiere of his directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”, a musical by Jonathan Larson, most famous for Broadway hit “Rent”. Larson died at 32 from a heart condition and received three posthumous Tony...
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

In Lin-Manuel Miranda's Directing Debut, Andrew Garfield Stuns as Rent Creator Jonathan Larson

If you’re in the market for a stage and screen actor of peerless honesty, fervor, and daring, Andrew Garfield is your man. But when it comes to high-octane, sell-it-to-the-back-row musical theater performers, his is not the first name that springs to mind. So, it’s a testament to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s genius for spotting unlikely connections that, while he was watching Garfield’s Tony-winning performance in the 2018 Broadway revival of Angels in America, he immediately knew that he had found the leading man for his upcoming film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical pop musical Tick, Tick... Boom! “It was such an incredible feat, and I thought, Oh, this guy can do anything,” Miranda recalls. “He was such a life force—he burned so bright on that stage—and I realized that he had everything I was looking for: incredible intensity but also incredible empathy.”
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Andrew Garfield Says Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' Was 'The Most Joyous Set I've Ever Been On'

Multi-hyphenate, Broadway treasure and seemingly all-around creative savant Lin-Manuel Miranda admitted that, in making his film directorial debut, even he had to face a slight learning curve. “There were definitely times I yelled ‘Cut!’ when I meant ‘Action!’” he chuckled at AFI Fest’s opening night at the TCL Chinese Theater, where the spotlight was centered on his Netflix film “Tick, Tick…Boom!”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘tick, tick… BOOM!’ Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tribute To Jonathan Larson Is Strictly For Musical Theatre Geeks [AFI Fest]

“Hey, boy genius,” Vanessa Hudgen’s character, Karessa, says, strutting up to her friend. Jon, the artistic prodigy in question responds that he’s about to turn 30, thus her term of endearment will soon wear out. Revered playwright and composer Jonathan Larson died of an aortic aneurysm; on the day his now legendary breakout play “Rent” was scheduled to have its first preview performance. “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda saw “Rent” on stage almost one year, to the day, after Larson passed away. Bringing Larsson’s semi-autobiographical show of the same name to the big screen, “tick, tick… BOOM!”—Miranda’s feature debut as a director—is a full-hearted love letter celebrating the aforementioned boy genius’ impact on musical theatre. Not so surprisingly, it’s a movie made by theatre geeks, for theatre geeks, though feasibly to a severe fault. In other words: if you know the songs and faces on screen, you’re bound to enjoy it infinitely more than a casual movie-goer will.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Characters#Disney Movie#Lilo Stitch#Variety#The Globe And Mail
The Independent

Tick, Tick... Boom! review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut is the ultimate defence of theatre kids

Dir: Lin-Manuel Miranda. Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Vanessa Hudgens. Cert 12, 115 minutesTheatre kids are always a little insufferable. It’s just part of their DNA. And Tick, Tick… Boom! is created entirely by them and for them, adapted by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda from a stage show by Rent’s Jonathan Larson. Inevitably, this will annoy some – they’ll find it all far too earnest, too shameless in its desire for likeability. But what other kind of person would seek a life where every emotion lives in search of a beat? Who else...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Bono, Jennifer Hudson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anderson Paak, Edgar Wright to Keynote Variety Music for Screens Summit

Bono, Anderson Paak, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson and Edgar Wright will keynote Variety‘s Music for Screens Virtual Summit. Running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, the summit will cover such topics as the revival of film and TV musicals, music in superhero storytelling, music video production and the rise of video games as artist launchpad.  Bono, multiple Grammy Award winner and lead singer for U2, will discuss the making of U2’s original song “Your Song Saved My Life” featured in the film “Sing 2.” He will be joined by the movie’s writer and director, Garth Jennings.  Paak, musician, singer-songwriter, producer and director, will speak...
MUSIC
The New Yorker

Lin-Manuel Miranda Goes in Search of Lost Time

The musical “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” is, in a word, haunted. When Jonathan Larson wrote it, he was a struggling theatre composer facing down his thirtieth birthday, despondent after years of rejection for his dystopian rock musical, “Superbia.” In the fall of 1990, Larson workshopped a new one-man show, originally titled “Boho Days,” about a frustrated composer named Jonathan who was turning thirty. The next year, it was renamed “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” Larson, accompanied by a band, sat at a piano and griped, in song, about his stalled career and his desperation for a breakout hit. The “Tick, Tick” of the title was the insistent warning in his ears—after all, his idol, Stephen Sondheim, had opened his first Broadway show when he was twenty-seven. “They’re singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ / You just want to lay down and cry,” Larson sang. Soon after, Larson did write a breakthrough musical, but he didn’t live to see its success. He died in 1996, of an aortic aneurysm, hours before the first scheduled Off Broadway performance of “Rent.”
THEATER & DANCE
Entertainment Weekly

Why Lin-Manuel Miranda gave Tick, Tick...Boom! a frame story about the real Jonathan Larson

Pan left...close up on the steeple of the church.... Rent character Mark Cohen sings these words as he ponders the dissolution of his found family and the role he plays as an observer of their lives, hiding behind his camera. One of composer Jonathan Larson's most enduring creations, Mark has a distinctive early '90s indie filming style — one that pops up in the new frame story director Lin-Manuel Miranda has given Tick, Tick...Boom!, another Larson musical now coming to the big screen (and Netflix).
MOVIES
Fox News

Lin-Manuel Miranda dismisses cancel culture: 'That's having opinions'

Lin-Manuel Miranda addressed the concept of cancel culture, specifically regarding past criticism and complaints of colorism in his work. The mind behind theatrical hits like "Hamilton," "In The Heights" and "Tick, Tick... Boom!" sat down for a lengthy interview with The New Yorker in which he discussed his career as well as the upcoming film he directed about an aspiring playwright, John Larson, who would go on to create "Rent."
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Controversy With Hamilton And In The Heights Work: ‘It’s Not Cancellation’

Being canceled online has become part of the course for many celebrities. And Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is a star who has engaged in online discourse. Critics have made it no secret about their disapproval of the award-winning musical and its predecessor In the Heights. Both musicals have come under fire for differing reasons. The controversies threw Miranda off, but he didn’t revolt against the backlash like other stars. The Tick, Tick… Boom! director reflected on the issues surrounding his two signature musicals.
MOVIES
ryerecord.com

“Tick Tick…Boom!” is a Worthy Follow-up for Lin-Manuel Miranda

To properly appreciate musical theater, you need to see the performers sweat. Theater isn’t like pure cinema, where emotion is created through the edit, the subliminal manipulation of time and space. Watching a musical means occasionally stepping back to marvel at the hard work the performers are putting in. That’s why the actors come out for curtain calls: to honor the reality that these are human beings working hard for your enjoyment.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda on honoring one of Broadway's most influential artists with 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!' film

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a 21-year-old aspiring artist when the “Tick, Tick... Boom!” stage musical blew his mind. It was in October 2001 that Miranda — now known for creating Broadway blockbusters “In the Heights” and “Hamilton” — first witnessed Jonathan Larson’s semiautobiographical take on being a struggling songwriter in New York.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'Tick, Tick...Boom!' review: Director Lin-Manuel Miranda lights the fuse with Jonathan Larson's own musical story of himself, before 'Rent' and his death

Artists suffer, and fail, and work miracles, sometimes in the same frazzled measure of their lives. The late Jonathan Larson, who died at 35 in the final week of rehearsals for his off-Broadway (then Broadway, then everywhere) musical smash “Rent,” measured out his own tragically abbreviated life in ways that made him typical of a struggling musical theater composer/lyricist, as well as uniquely himself. He was not an easy-breathing collaborator by any accounts, but he was a seriously inspired one. He took inspiration from the greats and then, after his sudden death, went on to inspire so many more coming up behind him.
MOVIES

