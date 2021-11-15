ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Second Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Swings Online Ahead of New Trailer

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man (Tom Holland) swings into the Multiverse with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in a new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Unmasked and framed for murder by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Far From Home, the friendly neighborhood web-slinger asks Stephen Strange to cast a spell to make the entire world forget...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Shares Shock at Discovering He Was “No Longer In the MCU”

Tom Holland, who has become a household name among Marvel fans as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been through the wringer from a licensing standpoint during his super hero tenure. In the summer of 2019, for example, Sony and Marvel — who share distribution and production rights...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Freaking Out Over Jamie Foxx's New Look as Electro

Earlier this month, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland confirmed that Jamie Foxx is reprising his role as Electro in the wildly anticipated film and the new trailer released on Tuesday evening made good on that confirmation - with a twist. Foxx's Electro appeared in the trailer along with Green Goblin, Sandman, and Lizard, but Electro has a new look and now fans are freaking out online.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Far From Home#No Way Home#New Yorkers#Cinemablend
IndieWire

‘Spider-Man’ Producers Hid Willem Dafoe Under a Cloak to Conceal His Return in ‘No Way Home’

The appearance of the Green Goblin in the second “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer, released Tuesday, came close to confirming what fans have speculated for months: That Willem Dafoe would reprise his role as the villain from the previous Tobey Maguire-led superhero trilogy. At a fan event in Los Angeles during which the trailer first premiered, star Tom Holland was on hand to make it official — yes, that’s Dafoe in the Green Goblin suit. “I can talk about this, right? He’s in the trailer,” said Holland, who has earned a reputation for spoiling Marvel secrets. In fact, Dafoe’s appearance in...
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Spider-Man TV Show Star Wanted to Return in No Way Home, But Wasn't Invited

It would seem that at least one live-action Spidey actor won't be there for the rumored uniting of the various Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As seen in the trailer and poster for the anticipated sequel, the new movie brings in major villains from the previous live-action Spider-Man movie franchises, such as Alfred Molina's Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx's Electro. While Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not officially confirmed, it feels like it's a given that both will appear in the movie in some way.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
EW.com

How the Eternals cast became one of Marvel's strangest, sweetest, and most dysfunctional families

Can you really call yourself a family if you don't spend at least a little time playfully bantering over the dinner table?. When EW gathered the cast of Eternals for our Around the Table video series, that's exactly what happened: Marvel's latest epic features Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, and Kumail Nanjiani as part of an ageless squad of superhumans, who've spent the last 7,000 years silently watching over humanity. Joined by costar Kit Harington (who plays human Dane Whitman), they sat down for a wide-ranging conversation about their new forays into superheroism — with plenty of familial teasing along the way. (The cast couldn't even get through the first minute without bickering over who would answer the first question, prompting Jolie to say, "See? We're such a dysfunctional family.")
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Simu Liu Calls out Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo on Marvel Being Secretive About Shang-Chi Sequel

The world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand as we head further into Phase Four, leading many to speculate about which new heroes could be getting spinoffs and sequels, but Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu recently noted that, while he assumes Marvel Studios would have already told him if Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be getting a sequel, fellow MCU stars and their habit of spoiling things means actors aren't told as much about their characters' futures. Specifically, Liu joked about Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo are to blame for how little he knows about Shang-Chi's future.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Robert Downey Jr. Hilariously Congratulates Avengers Co-Star Scarlett Johansson: "F- You, Scarlett"

Last night saw two-time Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson become the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award, an annual award given by the American Cinematheque non-profit for "an extraordinary artist in the entertainment industry who is fully engaged in his or her work and is committed to making a significant contribution to the art of the motion pictures." As part of the ceremony multiple collaborators of Johansson's paid tribute to her including Marvel head Kevin Feige, Iron Man 2 director Jon Favreau, Jojo Rabbit co-star Thomasin McKenzie, and many other of her former Marvel co-stars including Sam Rockwell, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jeremy Renner. Robert Downey Jr. also made an appearance (via video) to offer his own style of congratulations.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Reveals Villainous Multiverse as Tom Holland Teases ‘That Is the Tip of the Iceberg’

The second trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiered on Tuesday, a little over a month ahead of the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-production’s exclusive theatrical release. As is so often the case for Peter Parker (Tom Holland), he winds up being the architect of his own misery. To undo the chaos caused in his life after his identity as Spider-Man is revealed at the end of 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Peter seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). But his indecision instead cracks open the multiverse and unleashes a suite of villains from previous “Spider-Man” franchises, including...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME - Check Out Some Officially Released Stills Ahead Of Tonight's New Trailer

The new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is now under two hours away, and while we wait, Sony Pictures has released a batch of hi-res stills. These are not new, exactly (most of them were previously scanned from Empire Magazine a few weeks back), but this is our first time seeing them in decent quality. The images spotlight the webhead (Tom Holland) and MJ (Zendaya) looking spooked, Spidey striking a pose on a street light and a car, and we also have a proper look at that shot of Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) getting his tentacles on our friendly neighborhood wall-crawler.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer fuels speculation about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s return to MCU

A new trailer for the highly anticipated movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, teasing the debut of the Sinister Six group of supervillains, was released on Tuesday (16 November).The three-minute-long trailer premiered at a fan event in Los Angeles, after which it was released online, leaving fans hyped for Tom Holland’s third, and possibly final, standalone Spider-Man film.While it was previously confirmed that Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the Green Goblin (William Defoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) would be facing off against the web-slinging superhero in No Way Home, the movie’s new trailer also features Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and The...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Wesley Snipes Reveals His Advice for New Blade Star Mahershala Ali

A new Marvel Cinematic Universe film focusing on Bladewas announced back in 2019, a reveal which took fans by surprise, and despite the following Wesley Snipes earned for his take on the character, the actor has confirmed that he has since spoken with new actor Mahershala Ali and advised him that he'll need to get into impressive shape to be able to handle the action-packed requirements of the role. Having starred in three Blade films prior to the birth of the MCU, some fans had hoped Snipes would reprise the role and revive him for a new generation, though Snipes notes he has no emotional connection to the character any longer.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy