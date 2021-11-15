ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

A Tiny Wooden Holiday Cabin on the Dutch Island of Texel

By 11.15.21
Design Milk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProving not all tiny houses look the same, Orange Architects designed the Holiday Home to impress. Located just minutes from the North Sea on the Dutch Island of Texel, this modern cabin boasts a bold exterior and a sculptural interior, all within 753 square feet. Being that it’s a holiday retreat...

design-milk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Inside the incredible home described as an 'everlasting holiday' behind the front door - complete with a spectacular split-level garden, wooden walls and breathtaking views

A vintage country home has been transformed into an achingly cool bohemian retreat that's like an 'everlasting holiday' when you step through the front door. Scott Gibson and Poppy Garbin fell in love with the dreamy Dromana property as renters before buying it from their landlord and refreshing its quaint but dated retro look.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodshomedesign.com

Tiny House for Under $1,500

Looking for a tiny home of your dreams? You would like such a dwelling but are reluctant to spending much on it? We introduce you to the arched cabin! The standard 8 by 8 model can be yours for under $1,500 but if you want, there are larger sizes like 24 by 24. Not only you can save a lot of money by choosing this particular type of tiny home, but the company that sells them will also construct the entire thing after delivering it to your address. The design is modern and you are free to decorate it in any way you want. Browse through the pictures to get a better view of what life in one of these cabins would be like.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texel#Photography#Van Damme#Dutch#Orange Architects#The Holiday Home#Design Milk#Bfa#Scad#New York Times
theintelligencer.com

10 tiny homes you can buy online

For people who have been priced out of the traditional housing market, don't need a ton of space or prefer creating a smaller carbon footprint, some have found tiny homes a suitable alternative to larger, pricier houses. A tiny house isn't just a home that's smaller than usual. While definitions...
SHOPPING
The Next Web

This pop-up cabin is a huge step up over that cramped, little tent.

TLDR: The Carsule Pop-Up Cabin attaches to your vehicle to serve as a comfortable and spacious outdoor living room. There’s a rustic charm to camping out, pitching a tent and sleeping in the great outdoors. But be honest…if you could actually sleep and enjoy the convenience of your own personal cabin in place of that tent, you’d ditch those tentpoles in a heartbeat.
CARS
12tomatoes.com

Man Builds An Entire House Out Of Wooden Pallets

Sergey Lesnoy and his friend Tyson are the industrious type, that is for sure. Once you have had the chance to see the results of their handiwork, you won’t be able to believe what they have pulled off. These two men managed to find some wooden pallets and make magic...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
designboom.com

this prefabricated, 21sqm cabin features a panoramic glass façade to enjoy stunning views

Cabin A24 is a prefabricated, 21sqm (225sqft) house module designed by DDAA, an india-based architectural studio that ‘constantly challenges the threshold of architectural design.’ ideal for sites located in the woods, the mountains or along the shore, the cabin reflects a minimal abode prioritized for comfort and design, all while expressing a strong connection with its context and a distinct architectural identity. the cabin is composed of a bathroom, kitchenette and living space – fully furnished with modern amenities and enough storage.
HOME & GARDEN
Tree Hugger

Young Couple Builds Sprinter Van Home for $8,000

A common theme with people choosing to live the van life is they are often looking to travel on their own terms. More often than not, "vanlifers" either work remotely or leave behind dull desk jobs in search of new adventures. Each story is different, with its own quirks and thought-provoking lessons for others who are interested in taking a similar path.
CARS
SFGate

'Love It or List It' Spots One Thing in Your Kitchen That Can Sink a Home Sale

On HGTV's "Love It or List It," real estate agent David Visentin tries to find a new house for his clients, while designer Hilary Farr works hard to renovate their home and persuade them to stay. Yet on the latest episode, Farr is challenged by homeowners with a mile-long list of complaints about their property, prompting Farr to complain, "Young modern couples want it all!"
TV & VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

This $50 Space Saver Just Might Be IKEA’s Most Under-the-Radar, Stylish Storage Solution

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to stylish storage, IKEA really doesn’t miss. Their pieces are designer-approved, easy to personalize, and you can even score some of their solutions for under $150. You’ve probably seen IKEA’s famous PAX wardrobes in people’s homes as closets as well as their chic kitchen cabinets, but what about bathroom storage? If you don’t have spacious under-sink vanity cupboards or drawers, finding places to store things in a tiny bath might stump you. One place that you could (and should) take advantage of though is… right above your toilet! That’s where renter Emma Frank added a super-stylish, $50 space-saving shelving unit, and — you guessed it! — it’s from IKEA.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

This prefabricated cabin is a holiday retreat that balances a rustic personality with modern details!

Iniö is a prefabricated log home from Pluspuu designed for a Switzerland-based Finnish couple who’d like a holiday retreat in their hometown of Heinola. Pluspuu knows log cabins better than we do. Based in Helsinki, the prefabricated log cabin design company constructs high-quality log houses and cabins alongside Pirkanmaa-based Ollikaisen Hirsirakenne Oy, a family-run cabin construction company with over 40 years’ worth of experience. For a Finnish couple who relocated to Switzerland, Pluspuu’s prefabricated Iniö log house came as the ideal home for holiday retreats in their hometown of Heinola.
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

Custom Douglas Tiny Home

Tiny homes are perfect for those who want to live a simpler life and reduce everything they own to minimal sizes and amounts. Tiny houses can usually be ordered and customized on request and this home is no different. The unit is 12’ wide and 30’ long and the starting...
REAL ESTATE
hunker.com

How to Decorate a Living Room: 12 Expert Interior Design Tips

In every home, whether it be an apartment or a house, the living room tends to be a place that's used for more than one purpose. As a result, figuring out how to decorate this multifunctional space can be a bit tricky. Starting with the floor plan, a thoughtful layout should flow well and shouldn't feel overcrowded. Once that's squared away, you can get to the fun part: decorating. But don't be fooled: Sprucing up your living room can be quite daunting. There are a lot of things to think about, after all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KHOU

Living large in a tiny home

We visited a Houston-area tiny home community to find out what the buzz is all about. There’s a reason shows like Tiny House Nation, Tiny House Hunters and Tiny Paradise are so popular. The idea of downsizing — of getting rid of all that junk that’s cluttering your house — appeals to a lot of people.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy