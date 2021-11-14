ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Plant Became ‘Rock ’n’ Roll Cliche at a Very Early Age’

By Martin Kielty
 6 days ago
Robert Plant said he’d started becoming a “rock ’n’ roll cliche” at an early stage in his life, and hailed Alison Krauss for helping him move away from that position by teaching him about “strict melodies” and harmonies. The pair’s second album, Raise the Roof – released on Nov....

Telegraph

Robert Plant interview: ‘I’ve got a very hefty book of guilt and maudlin apologies’

Heads turn as Robert Plant strides into a quiet pub in Primrose Hill, dressed in black, a cascade of faded blond curls framing a jowly, lined face and scrub of grey beard. At 73, the “golden god” of 1970s heavy rock has taken on the bearing of a magnificent old lion. “I was 19 on the first Led Zeppelin rehearsals, and I was 32 when [drummer] John [Bonham] passed away, that awful time,” he notes, as we sit over coffees in a quiet corner. “People used to say to me, ‘Well, you must have done enough now?’ Enough of f------ what? ‘Enough to retire!’ So imagine the blessing to be 40 years further down the road, and I still don’t know enough to stop in any respect. There’s always something new to learn, somewhere new to take it. I love it.”
‘Led Zeppelin IV': The Story Behind Every Song

Led Zeppelin’s untitled fourth album - colloquially known as Led Zeppelin IV - launched the band to the upper stratosphere of rock acts. Everything that made Led Zeppelin one of the greatest groups in history was assembled within the LP’s eight tracks. Heavy metal, folk, classic rock ‘n’ roll and blues - all of the band’s various genres of choice were melded into the songs. Coupled with deeper experimentation in terms of structure and recording technique, the material offered an unprecedented dynamic in music at the time.
hennemusic.com

KISS share unreleased Destroyer demo Rock N Rolls Royce

KISS are sharing an unreleased demo, “Rock M’ Rolls Royce”, from the forthcoming 45th anniversary reissues of their fourth album, “Destroyer.”. While the Gene Simmons song failed to make the cut for the project, a reworked version surfaced eight months later as “Love 'Em And Leave 'Em” on the set’s follow-up, “Rock And Roll Over.”
When Led Zeppelin Went Back to the Clubs to Debut Songs From ‘IV’

The bigger the concert spectacle, the bigger the audience disconnect. During Led Zeppelin's Fall 1970 arena tour, the rock giants found themselves burned out from the impersonal character of their massive concerts. And they aimed to fix that problem on their next jaunt – by returning to their roots. They launched their Back to the Clubs tour of the U.K. and Ireland at Ulster Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on March 5, 1971.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, ‘Raise the Roof': Album Review

There's nothing written in stone about golden-age classic rockers having to continue down the same path as they enter their later years. It works for some: Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney and Neil Young have done well without steering too much off course throughout the decades. But others no longer fight the urge to bust the same moves they did 50 years earlier, when they had full heads of hair and all of their original body parts.
How ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ Finally Won Over Music Critics

The enmity between Led Zeppelin and the music press was well known by the time their fourth album arrived in November 1971. This was, after all, the band that had been viciously panned on both sides of the Atlantic – particularly in America. Each of their first three LPs only provided a new opportunity to hurl damning verbiage at Led Zeppelin.
How a Harsh Recording Environment Inspired ‘Led Zeppelin IV’

Despite being one of the most grandiose-sounding rock records of all time, Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album was born out of hardscrabble recording conditions. They began recording the album colloquially known as Led Zeppelin IV in December 1970 at London's Basing Street Studios. Soon, though, they sought a change of scenery and decamped to Headley Grange, a dilapidated country house in the rural Hampshire, England, where they recorded parts of Led Zeppelin III.
hazard-herald.com

Robert Plant 'got old' after family tragedy

Robert Plant "got really old" after his son died. The 'Whole Lotta Love' hitmaker and his then-wife Maureen Wilson lost five-year-old Karac in 1977 after the youngster contracted a stomach virus and he admitted the tragedy stopped him worrying about ageing. He said: “I think I got really old when...
CELEBRITIES
UC Daily Campus

‘Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll’: An event for the ages

Tomorrow at UConn’s very own Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts is an event that will surely get the audience up on their feet. At 8 p.m., award-winning composer, lyricist and producer Neil Berg is hosting ‘50 Years of Rock and Roll,’ a performance-filled event that takes you on a journey through the evolution of rock and roll. Berg is best known for composing the musicals “The 12,” “Grumpy Old Men: The Musical” and “The Prince and the Pauper.”
MUSIC
