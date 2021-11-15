Studio Session : Olivia Farabaugh

If any generation knew how to throw a party it was the lads and lasses in ‘70s New York. If they weren’t lounging about on a large white horse, they were roller-skating through the city in glittering gowns. Or you know… something like that?! Anyway, the team at the Jellied Eel are bringing the spirit of that tremendous era to Leyton for a Studio 54-inspired immersive dining experience. On the menu? Fondue, laced with Champagne. Cocktails, laced with Champagne. And also, you guessed it, Champagne, straight up. It’s all happening at new warehouse space Patchworks, which will be decked out like a Manhattan loft party for the whole of the festive season – think fur rugs, a vintage wood burner and a disco ball, with a massive retro campervan and director’s private room that serve as VIP spaces. Performances from musicians, singers and a world-class circus performer are promised too.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO