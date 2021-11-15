ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studio Session : Olivia Farabaugh

abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Day PA favorite, Olivia Farabaugh joins us for a Studio Session. Here...

www.abc27.com

earmilk.com

Olivia Grace's "Late Night" Musings

Olivia Grace's new single, "Late Night," embodies that dark-pop sound that the up-and-coming artist is known for. The song is the second release off of her upcoming debut album and serves as the perfect tease for her new body of work. "Late Night" immediately puts you into a trance, as...
MUSIC
phoenixmag.com

Studio Session with Sculptor Curt Mattson

Curt Mattson knows horses better than the back of his clay-dusted hands. His distinctive sculptures of the animals are a testament to his childhood growing up on ranches along the West Coast. Mattson realized in his late 20s that life on the range would soon render him broke – or broken – and turned to art as another expression of his investment in the life of cowboys.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
wdiy.org

WDIY Studio Session: Chuck Brodsky

Asheville, North Carolina singer-songwriter Chuck Brodsky performs live at the WDIY studios and talks with host Carlos Benjamin. Brodsky is known for his down-to-Earth lyrics that touch on a variety of topics ranging from politics to baseball. He will be performing at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8 PM. More information on the concert is available at Godfrey Daniels' website.
ASHEVILLE, NC
klcc.org

Hear David Bowie's World Cafe session, live from Sigma Sound Studios in 1997

Over the years at World Cafe, we've had thousands of artists swing by the show, sessions that are stored floor-to-ceiling in our studios. During the dive into our archive we've undertaken as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations, we picked out some sessions that made us stop and go: What?! Really?! They were here?!
MUSIC
spokanepublicradio.org

From the Studio: Fall Folk Festival Studio Broadcast

Https://www.facebook.com/spokanepublicradio/videos/255975576560718/. Music Director Verne Windham and Kevin Brown of Front Porch Bluegrass host a two-hour program with music and interviews with folk performers. Here’s a preview of Jen Edgren, who performs songs for kids of all ages with her guitar and charango. “You’re 10” is one of her own compositions written for her niece.
MUSIC
interlochenpublicradio.org

In Studio A with Genevieve Skatoff

Genevieve Skatoff is a sophomore at Interlochen Arts Academy, where she studies the flute with Nancy Stagnitta. Genevieve visited IPR's Studio A and performed the Image for Solo Flute by Eugène Bozza. She said she particularly likes this piece because it's unaccompanied, which gives the performer a lot more options...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
Rolling Stone

Musicians on Musicians: Alanis Morissette & Olivia Rodrigo

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting stands on November 2nd — with four special covers, including this one. We’ll be rolling out all 10 stories this week and next, so check back often.
MUSIC
Austin Chronicle

Something Cool Studios

This 10-day international mural festival brings artists from the Austin region and around the globe to give new life to building exteriors, rejuvenate neighborhoods, and energize the community. Witness the creative process in action as the 12 participating artists begin creating their pieces on Friday and continue painting throughout the run of the event.
AUSTIN, TX
Time Out Global

Studio Paradiso

If any generation knew how to throw a party it was the lads and lasses in ‘70s New York. If they weren’t lounging about on a large white horse, they were roller-skating through the city in glittering gowns. Or you know… something like that?! Anyway, the team at the Jellied Eel are bringing the spirit of that tremendous era to Leyton for a Studio 54-inspired immersive dining experience. On the menu? Fondue, laced with Champagne. Cocktails, laced with Champagne. And also, you guessed it, Champagne, straight up. It’s all happening at new warehouse space Patchworks, which will be decked out like a Manhattan loft party for the whole of the festive season – think fur rugs, a vintage wood burner and a disco ball, with a massive retro campervan and director’s private room that serve as VIP spaces. Performances from musicians, singers and a world-class circus performer are promised too.
RESTAURANTS
heatworld

Have Olivia Neill and Flossie Clegg fallen out?

It news that no one wants to hear (because it's so devastating) it looks like there might be trouble in paradise for YouTube BFFs Olivia Neill and Flossie Clegg. Fans of the YouTubers will know them both for being in a trio with Lewys Balls but after noticing the pair have barely hung out recently, it's left a lot of their followers wondering if they're still friends.
CELEBRITIES
themusicnetwork.com

Fender announces Aussie winners of Player Plus Studio Sessions

Four Australian acts have been announced as the winners of Fender’s Player Plus Studio Sessions competition, aiming to get independent artists back in the studio. The competition was open to artists all across the world, with global winners decided by the likes of Chic’s Nile Rodgers, Ashley McBryde, Alastair Burns and more.
MUSIC
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
NME

Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Claims Michael Landon Made ‘Disgusting Jokes’ on Set

Many fans remember Little House on the Prairie as a wholesome look back to a simpler time. The Ingalls family was the center of that wholesomeness. It was easy to see the love between the on-screen family. Additionally, the way Ma and Pa Ingalls raised and instructed their children was exemplary. No matter what situation arose, they always found a way to turn it into a teaching moment. Looking back, it seems like a sweet family show. However, in her upcoming memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, Karen Grassle revealed the darker side of the show.
TV SERIES
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
CELEBRITIES

