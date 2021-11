The commercial breakthrough for megastars KISS was 1976’s Destroyer, a slick polished hard rock album that contained the ballad “Beth,” the band’s most successful single. After its release the band faced a critical fork in the road. Either they could continue down path of mainstream success and seek to continue to appeal to their ever-growing fanbase or they could shake up the formula and return to some of the grit and urgency of their first three studio albums and the groundbreaking concert record Alive. After carefully weighing their options KISS returned to their roots and wrote Rock and Roll Over, which was released on Nov. 11, 1976, less than eight months after Destroyer hit the shelves.

