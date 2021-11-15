ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dr. Neal ElAttrache operates on New Orleans Saints quarterback

By Carly Behm -
beckersspine.com
 4 days ago

Neal ElAttrache, MD, operated on New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston's knee, The New Orleans Advocate...

www.beckersspine.com

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Md#New Orleans#The New Orleans Advocate
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
247Sports

New Orleans Saints will reportedly start Trevor Siemian at QB against Atlanta Falcons

The New Orleans Saints have decided on their starting quarterback for their Week 9 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Veteran Trevor Siemian will take the first snap, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Siemian entered the game Sunday when starter Jameis Winston was injured on a horse-collar tackle while running...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones sets NFL record in win against Falcons

The New England Patriots are used to incredibly efficient quarterbacks, but rookie Mac Jones is taking it to a new level. In fact, the first-round pick set a new NFL record in New England’s Thursday night win over the Atlanta Falcons. Jones completed 22 of his 26 passing attempts for...
NFL
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs Falcons

With a New Orleans Saints Week 9 game scheduled against the Atlanta Falcons, one of the nastiest rivalries in the NFL will roar to life. Here are some Saints-Falcons predictions for New Orleans. *Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*. New Orleans Saints Week 9 Predictions. 4....
NFL
FanSided

Josh Reynolds affordable WR option for New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints might be able to add a new name to their struggling wide receiver corps. During last Sunday’s 27-25 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the numerous drops and receivers falling down on their routes was unfortunately a common theme. New Orleans needs a boost and could get it from Josh Reynolds, who asked to be released from the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

New Orleans Saints rookie roundup heading into Week 9 against Atlanta

The New Orleans Saints moved to an impressive 5-2 record after taking down the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36-27 on Halloween. Quarterback Jameis Winston completed six passes for 56 yards and a touchdown before tearing his ACL in the second quarter. Trevor Siemian came in for Winston...
NFL
NOLA.com

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons: Series history and trends

The New Orleans Saints have played no other opponent more than the Atlanta Falcons, as Sunday’s meeting will be the 105th time the two have faced off. The Saints enter the game as about a 6-point favorite, which is fairly compatible to where this spread has been as of the past few years. Last year, New Orleans was a 7-point favorite at home and won 24-9 on Nov. 22, and then won 32-29 – right on the number – as a 3-point favorite in Atlanta.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Orleans Saints game recap: Everything we know after 27-25 loss

Late-game heroics for the New Orleans Saints were too little too late to knock off their division-rival Atlanta Falcons. Despite posting 18 points in a furious fourth-quarter rally, all it took was a mistimed jump by rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo to allow a 64-yard catch-and-run by Cordarrelle Patterson to set up Younghoe Koo’s game-winning chip shot field goal.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Offensive penalties put New Orleans Saints in difficult situations against Atlanta

As could have been expected, New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton wasn't all that pleased by what he saw on film after Sunday's 27-25 loss to Atlanta in the Caesars Superdome. Especially in terms of penalties. The Saints (5-3) committed 10 for 74 yards overall and on offense alone, seven...
NFL
The Falcoholic

What if the Falcons win/lose against the New Orleans Saints

The Falcons had a nice run of back to back victories that crashed to halt last week when they suffered defeat against a Carolina Panthers team. Unfortunately, that was a Panthers team that was absolutely reeling with four consecutive losses coming into that game. The Birds served as Carolina’s “get...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy