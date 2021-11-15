ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel’s VP Confirms No Recasting Black Panther’s T’Challa in Main MCU

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s VP Confirms No Recasting Black Panther’s T’Challa in Main MCU. Now it’s confirmed: fans won’t see T’Challa portrayed by any other actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least as far as Earth-616 goes. (The Star Lord T’Challa, as seen on TV in What If…?, exists in a different universe.)...

Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MOVIES
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Letitia Wright
NME

Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa won’t be recast, says MCU boss

Chadwick Boseman‘s Black Panther character T’Challa will not be recast, Marvel has confirmed. The major studio’s VP of Development Nate Moore has dispelled rumours surrounding the future of Boseman’s character after the actor passed away last year. “I’m being quite honest,” Moore said on The Ringer-verse Podcast, “you will not...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Freaking Out Over Jamie Foxx's New Look as Electro

Earlier this month, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland confirmed that Jamie Foxx is reprising his role as Electro in the wildly anticipated film and the new trailer released on Tuesday evening made good on that confirmation - with a twist. Foxx's Electro appeared in the trailer along with Green Goblin, Sandman, and Lizard, but Electro has a new look and now fans are freaking out online.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Spider-Man’ Producers Hid Willem Dafoe Under a Cloak to Conceal His Return in ‘No Way Home’

The appearance of the Green Goblin in the second “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer, released Tuesday, came close to confirming what fans have speculated for months: That Willem Dafoe would reprise his role as the villain from the previous Tobey Maguire-led superhero trilogy. At a fan event in Los Angeles during which the trailer first premiered, star Tom Holland was on hand to make it official — yes, that’s Dafoe in the Green Goblin suit. “I can talk about this, right? He’s in the trailer,” said Holland, who has earned a reputation for spoiling Marvel secrets. In fact, Dafoe’s appearance in...
MOVIES
#Marvel
Den of Geek

Marvel’s Eternals Post-Credits Scenes Explained: What They Mean for the MCU

This article contains major Marvel’s Eternals spoilers. We have a spoiler-free review here. Marvel’s Eternals probably has more heavy lifting to do than any other standalone MCU entry in years. With 10 leads, brand-new cosmic concepts that require a whole lot of dialogue to explain, a massive ending (which we explore in detail here), and the general sense that Marvel is looking to change the very fabric of the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, there’s a lot to take in.
COMICS
ComicBook

How Marvel's Eternals Sets up an MCU Sequel

Full warning: We're talking Marvel's Eternals spoilers below! As with any new movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals has its fair share of set-up for what will come next. The film not only introduces a fresh group of heroes that will no doubt appear in other Marvel projects, despite not really interacting with other Marvel characters in the pages of their comics, but also brings in other heroes that aren't Eternals, teases even more that aren't seen, and adds a huge wrinkle to the cosmic side of the MCU. We'll break it all down below.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Final Trailer Reaction, Why Rogue Squadron Was Delayed, And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To Continue T’Challa’s Legacy | Daily COG

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Final Trailer Reaction, Why Rogue Squadron Was Delayed, And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To Continue T’Challa’s Legacy | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. The Daily Cup of Genre (DailyCOG) is the preeminent podcast of LRM’s Genreverse Podcast Network....
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals: Secret New MCU Characters Explained

Marvel's Eternals is now out in theaters, and in addition to introducing us to no less than nine members of the Eternals group, their cosmic counterparts in the monstrous Deviants, and the god-like Celestials that run the show, Eternals also did some surprise introductions to a variety of pivotal new characters for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of those reveals leaked before Eternals ever got into theaters - but others have been big surprises saved for the film - and there is one that only came out after director Chloe Zhao revealed it following Eternals' release!
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is an exciting trend away from the MCU

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy fascinates me, but that's not how it began. When Eidos Montreal's action-packed experience was revealed earlier this year, I wrote the entire thing off as some schlocky B-movie adventure, with Star-Lord looking like a dudebro you'd stay well away from at a party, and Groot looking like a knock-off toy you'd find in the far reaches of eBay.
MOVIES

