ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Grant Gustin Teases Unusual The Flash-Batwoman Team-Up in Season 8

SuperHeroHype
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrant Gustin Teases Unusual The Flash-Batwoman Team-Up in Season 8. Fans are counting the hours before the return of The Flash for its eighth run on The CW. The series will start its new season with a five-installment crossover that will feature several fellow heroes joining Barry Allen in his quest...

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Batwoman season 3 episode 6 spoilers: ‘How Does Your Garden Grow?’

Are you ready for Batwoman season 3 episode 6? This is an episode entitled “How Does Your Garden Grow?” that could be bringing us into a very key point in the story. We don’t think it’s much of a surprise to anyone that Poison Ivy is going to be somewhat of a focus coming up — Bridget Regan was cast a while back as the character, and we also know that she’s been referenced ever since the season 2 finale. This installment coming up should serve as a good opportunity to see how she is integrated more into the story, and also what makes this interpretation stand out. We’ve certainly seen a number of versions of Ivy over the years, but we want this one to feel extremely dangerous — sometimes, she’s treated almost as a little bit of a side villain.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

BATWOMAN: Season 3, Episode 5: A Lesson From Professor Pyg TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Batwoman: Season 3, Episode 5: A Lesson From Professor Pyg TV show trailer has been released. Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie, Dougray Scott, Elizabeth Anweis, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, and Rachel Skarsten. Developed by Greg Berlanti and executive produced and written by showrunner Caroline Dries. Season 1...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Flash and The Atom Brace for 'Armageddon' in Photos From 5-Part Team-Up Event Opener

Ray Palmer aka The Atom is here to lend The Flash a big hand in a first flurry of photos from the speedster series’ five-part “Armageddon” event. Kicking off Season 8 of The CW’s The Flash on Nov. 16 at 8/7c, the team-up event — airing across five consecutive Tuesday nights — finds Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen recruiting a cavalcade of superfriends including Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer/The Atom (formerly of Legends of Tomorrow) as well as Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman, Chyler Leigh’s Sentinel (from Supergirl), Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak (from Arrow), Cress Williams’ Black Lightning and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi (from the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event). That assembly of heroes will face an extraterrestrial threat led by Defiance alum Tony Curran’s Despero, while Arrowverse vets Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough will reprise their respective villainous roles of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk. Want scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
TV & VIDEOS
SuperHeroHype

Grant Gustin Talks Black Lightning’s Return in The Flash: Armageddon

Grant Gustin Talks Black Lightning’s Return in The Flash: Armageddon. The upcoming eighth season of The Flash won’t bring back just Barry Allen, but plenty of more familiar faces from the Arrowverse. In addition to Brandon Routh’s Dr. Ray Palmer, fans will see Cress Williams’ Jefferson Pierce returning on-screen. Williams portrayed Black Lightning for the entire four-season run at The CW. The series wrapped up in May, but it seems that Freeland’s vigilante has a few more storylines to complete. The happiest about Williams’ return was his fellow actor Grant Gustin, who revealed that some of the scenes shot together took place in the Hall of Justice.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Gustin
Person
Ruby Rose
Person
Javicia Leslie
startattle.com

Batwoman (Season 3 Episode 6) “How Does Your Garden Grow?” trailer, release date

An unnerving discovery in a garden shed sends Renee Montoya rushing to Ryan to ensure the city is on high alert. Her terrifying theory – a Bat Trophy has entangled a new host, and her thorny ways are weaving their way through Gotham. Alice is suspiciously eager to help the Bat Team, and Sophie seeks vengeance for an incident involving her sister.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Renee Montoya Teams up With Alice in Batwoman Episode 3.05 Photos

Renee Montoya Teams up With Alice in Batwoman Episode 3.05 Photos. The most unexpected allies are the best ones. At least that’s what the recently released batch of promotional photos for the upcoming Batwoman episode 3.05 suggests. Who would have thought that Alice, the former leader of the Wonderland gang, might want to join forces with the former police officer Renee Montoya? And yet, Alice had to swallow that hard pill to get a free pass out of Arkham. Season 3 opened with Alice offering her precious knowledge of Gotham’s criminal underworld to Montoya, who also discovered Batwoman’s real identity as a sort-of sign of good faith. Now, it seems that the leader of the Rogues Unit wants to (or is forced to?) have a chat with Alice.
TV SERIES
wciu.com

The Flash Season 8 Premieres Tuesday at 7P!

Season 8 kicks off with a 5-part event like no other! The Flash Armageddon starts with part one Tuesday, 7P on CW26! Barry gets his band of superfriends back together incluidng Ray Palmer/The Atom of Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, Sentinel from Supergirl, Mia Smoak from Arrow) and Ryan Choi from Crisis on Infinite Earths to fight off a powerful alien threat and save the world!
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Flash's Grant Gustin Previews a 'Leveled-Up' Barry, Surprising Cause of 'Armageddon' Team-Up Event

Season 8 of The Flash opens with a five-episode event in which Barry Allen & Co. try to avert Armageddon. But the bigger twist is what — or namely who — causes this future cataclysm. Kicking off Season 8 this Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8/7c (and airing across five consecutive Tuesday nights), “Armageddon” finds Grant Gustin’s Barry making the acquaintance of the alien Despero (played by Defiance‘s Tony Curran). Once Despero issues his warning of the looming threat, Barry will enlist a cavalcade of superfriends — including Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer/The Atom (formerly of Legends of Tomorrow), Cress Williams’ Black Lightning,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Cw#Gotham
EW.com

The Boys teases Jensen Ackles' supe team Payback ahead of season 3

Amazon's latest installment of The Boys web series, Seven on 7, offered some sneak peeks at Jensen Ackles' new supe team, which will descend upon season 3 of the Emmy nominated satirical drama. As EW earlier reported, Payback was the world's premiere team of supes before the Seven was formed....
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Ryan and Batwing Check a Greenhouse in Batwoman Episode 3.06 Pics

Ryan and Batwing Check a Greenhouse in Batwoman Episode 3.06 Pics. Poison Ivy’s debut on Batwoman is approaching, and The CW is setting everything in place for the occasion. Recently, the producers debuted a brand new set of promotional photos for the upcoming sixth episode of season 3. While the pics don’t offer an official look at the character portrayed by John Wick alum Bridget Regan, they do hint at the villain’s appearances. In particular, a few photos show the titular heroine and Batwing wandering across what looks like a greenhouse. These images, in addition to the promo for the new installment, tease that the notorious plant-lover will play a pivotal role in the story. She might even find some unexpected alliances with a Bat Team insider.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Flash's Grant Gustin Breaks Down 'Armageddon' Warning, How Barry Will Come to Think 'Maybe This Is Possible'

The following contains spoilers from The Flash‘s Season 8 premiere. The Flash returned for Season 8 this Tuesday night, and the titular speedster is as fleet on his feet as ever. But can even a “leveled-up” Barry handle the news that he is destined to cause no less than Armageddon? But let’s not harsh everyone’s mellow just yet. Much of the season opener aka Part 1 of the five-part “Armageddon” event was light-n-bright, demonstrating how extra- powerful Barry is after the events of the Season 7 finale. Iris, similarly, is now her very best self, lording over a growing Central City Citizen...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Flash: Season Eight Viewer Votes

Will Barry and his team run out of gas in the eighth season of the The Flash TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Flash is cancelled or renewed for season nine. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of The Flash here.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
montanarightnow.com

‘The Flash’: Grant Gustin on the All-Star ‘Armageddon’ Get-Together

The Flash is back and he’s only got five weeks to save the world. For the launch of his eighth season, our boy Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is gathering a group of Arrowverse alums and all-stars for “Armageddon,” a five-episode battle against DC Comics’ villainous psychic alien Despero (Tony Curran).
TV SERIES
Sentinel

Batwoman season 3: Nicole Kang aprendí shows sober Poison Ivy

There isn’t just one Poison Ivy in a sober third season Batwoman . While actress Bridget Regan had been featured prominently in the role over the past summer, it appears that several variations of the supervillain will be featured in the series. CW . Sober cause, the visual of Nicole Kang (who interprets Jane Hamilton ), right element of a complete outfit which, before the true Poison Ivy arrives later in the series.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy