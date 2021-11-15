Grant Gustin Teases Unusual The Flash-Batwoman Team-Up in Season 8

Are you ready for Batwoman season 3 episode 6? This is an episode entitled “How Does Your Garden Grow?” that could be bringing us into a very key point in the story. We don’t think it’s much of a surprise to anyone that Poison Ivy is going to be somewhat of a focus coming up — Bridget Regan was cast a while back as the character, and we also know that she’s been referenced ever since the season 2 finale. This installment coming up should serve as a good opportunity to see how she is integrated more into the story, and also what makes this interpretation stand out. We’ve certainly seen a number of versions of Ivy over the years, but we want this one to feel extremely dangerous — sometimes, she’s treated almost as a little bit of a side villain.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO