Wash your hands, but not that turkey

Cover picture for the articleFrom the TribLIVE archive, this story was first published on Nov. 26, 2019. These days, it seems like we’re constantly washing everything in sight. From hands to countertops, keyboards to kids’ toys. Except when it comes to that turkey. Yep, it’s true. Poultry doesn’t exactly seem super clean, but...

