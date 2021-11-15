Wash your hands, but not that turkey

Smoked turkey is not uncommon. Mention it in conversation, and most people will respond positively. “Oh, I love smoked turkey,” they’ll say. “My dad/grandfather/brother-in-law/uncle smokes one every year.” I have yet to hear someone praise their mother’s, grandmother’s, sister-in-law’s, or aunt’s smoked turkey, and I suspect it is because the women are busy doing everything else Thanksgiving dinner requires. Sending a man into the yard to prepare the ceremonial bird is a win-win for everyone involved: You get the man out of the kitchen, where he was probably in the way, so you can focus on everything else that needs to be done without worrying about the bird. (I realize this is a very binary way of thinking of Thanksgiving labor, but it is the norm, for better or worse.)
Comments / 0