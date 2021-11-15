ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sesame Street' introduces its first Asian American muppet

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7g3s_0cxFqMzV00

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Sesame Street is introducing its first Asian American muppet, Ji-young.

The long-running children's series unveiled Ji-young, a 7-year-old girl with Korean heritage, Monday and will officially debut the character during the See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street special Nov. 25 on Thanksgiving Day.

Ji-young is a spunky character whose interests include playing the electric guitar, soccer and skateboarding, according to the Sesame Street website.

"Ji-young is extremely close with her family and is proud of her Korean heritage," the bio reads. "She loves playing music with her grandma and cooking her favorite food -- tteokbokki. Her family eats dinner together at the kitchen table every night, chatting in both Korean and English."

Ji-young performs with Elmo, Abby and Tamir's Best Friends Band in a new video.

Puppeteer Kathleen Kim will perform the role of Ji-young. The See Us Coming Together special will feature Simu Liu and Anna Cathcart, Jim Lee, Melissa King, Padma Lakshmi, Naomi Osaka and other celebrity guests.

"See Us Coming Together continues Sesame Street's proud legacy of representation with an engaging story that encourages empathy and acceptance and uplifts Asian and Pacific Islander communities," Sesame Workshop EVP of Creative and Production Kay Wilson Stallings said.

See Us Coming Together will air Nov. 25 on HBO Max, PBS Kids and the Sesame Street YouTube channel.

