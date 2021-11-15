ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Turkey says won’t be deterred from gas drilling in east Med

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkey’s deputy president said on Monday that his country is “not afraid of anyone” and won’t be deterred from continuing drilling for oil and gas in disputed waters that have been a source of tension between Ankara and ethnically-divided Cyprus.

“We are not afraid of anyone. Those who seek an adventure in the eastern Mediterranean will get an answer,” Deputy President Fuat Oktay said during a ceremony to mark the 38th anniversary of the Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence.

Oktay’s remarks come after the Cypriot government said that ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum would resume in a few weeks drilling in an area southwest of Cyprus where they’re licensed to prospect for oil and gas.

A consortium made up of energy companies Total of France and Italian Eni will also resume drilling off Cyprus’ southern coast in the first half of next year.

Turkey doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a nation and contests waters where the Cypriot government claims exclusive economic rights. Ankara says a large chunk of those waters either overlap its continental shelf or belong to the Turkish Cypriots.

The Cypriot government insists Turkey’s actions contravene international law.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes the Turkish Cypriot’s declaration of independence in the island’s north, where it maintains more than 35,000 troops.

Last week, the French frigate Auvergne docked in Cyprus to show according to the ship’s captain that “respect of international law and especially freedom of navigation matters” to France.

Captain Paul Merveilleux de Vignaux said the frigate’s deployment in the region “underlines how important France considers this part of the Mediterranean sea,” as well as the country’s “willingness to contribute to the stabilization of this strategic area.”

France is also keen to make its presence felt to send signals to Turkey not to interfere with offshore drilling.

In February 2018, Turkish warships prevented a drill ship leased by Eni from conducting exploratory drilling in waters southeast of Cyprus.

___

AP writer Suzan Frazer in Ankara contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Erdogan says Turkey eyeing domestic gas production by 2023

Ankara [Turkey], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkey is determined to start using the gas extracted in the Black Sea in 2023 while expanding energy prospecting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. "We will bolster our efforts in the oil field and gas field exploration in the Black and Mediterranean Seas....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Offshore Drilling#Qatar Petroleum#Oil And Gas#Cyprus#Ap#Cypriot#Exxonmobil#Italian#Eni#The Turkish Cypriots#French
New York Post

Biden’s sweet talk won’t curb Erdogan’s abuses in Turkey and beyond

Five weeks after slamming President Joe Biden for snubbing him at the UN General Assembly and threatening to take relations with Russia “much further,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan finally persuaded his NATO ally to take an in-person meeting alongside the G20 summit in Rome last week. Biden can finally...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Greece
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Time shrinking for Iran nuclear deal, US envoy warns

The US envoy for Iran warned Friday that Tehran was approaching the point of no return for reviving a nuclear deal after it boosted its stocks of enriched uranium before talks resume this month. Robert Malley said Iran risked making it "impossible" to gain any benefit from resuming the agreement, which has been on hold since then president Donald Trump withdrew the United States from it in 2018. This week, with Iran set for talks with world powers in Vienna on November 29, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tehran had again increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. "The time will come if Iran continues at this pace with the advancements they've made, (it) will make it impossible even if we were going to go back to the JCPOA to recapture the benefits," Malley told the Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Sources: Brazil withheld deforestation data ’til COP26’s end

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and Environment Minister Joaquim Leite both knew the Amazon region’s annual deforestation rate had surged before the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, but kept results quiet to avoid hampering negotiations, according to three Cabinet ministers who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
AMERICAS
The Associated Press

Venezuelans to participate in high-stakes regional elections

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — President Nicolás Maduro is not on the ballot for Sunday’s elections across Venezuela and the winners of the gubernatorial and local races likely won’t be well known beyond their country’s borders. But the regional elections could play a pivotal role in determining whether the South American country can find a way out of its years-long political stalemate.
POLITICS
AFP

Armenia, Azerbaijan say ceasefire holds after deadly clashes

A Russian-brokered ceasefire was holding Wednesday at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, officials said, a day after deadly clashes between the arch-foes sparked fears of another flare-up in their territorial dispute.   On Tuesday, clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops left eight soldiers dead in the worst fighting since last year's war over the long-disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
MILITARY
AFP

US, Kenya press for Ethiopia ceasefire

The United States and Kenya on Wednesday pressed for a ceasefire in Ethiopia, holding out hope for a negotiated solution between the government and rebels as diplomacy intensifies over the year-long war. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a three-nation tour of Africa that will take him to Nigeria and Senegal, also sounded a warning about a global retreat in democracy as he encouraged close ally Kenya to ensure free elections next year. The top US diplomat spoke for an hour and a half with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at a meeting that was originally scheduled for 10 minutes. Kenyatta paid a surprise visit to Addis Ababa and met Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday amid mounting alarm as Tigrayan rebels threaten to march on Ethiopia's capital.
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Bank of England says won’t ‘politicise’ dealings with foreign clearing houses

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England will not ‘politicise’ how it supervises foreign clearing houses with ‘tit-for-tat’ responses to whatever the European Union decides, a senior BoE official said on Monday. Christina Segal-Knowles, the BoE’s executive director for financial market infrastructure, set out in a public consultation paper how...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

655K+
Followers
349K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy