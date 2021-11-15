ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Green Bay Packers stock sale begins Tuesday

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Kbld_0cxFqEvh00

The sixth stock offering for the Green Bay Packers begins on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 8 a.m., the team announced Monday.

The price per share is set at $300, and more information including the formal offering document will be available on Tuesday, the Packers said.

The team said a press conference with more information is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Here's the details the Packers released on Monday (verbatim):

• The price per share will be $300, and there will be a handling fee similar to the handling fee in the last offering.
• The offering will initially be limited to persons in the United States, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, subject to completing regulatory processes in certain states.
• Shares will be able to be purchased online with credit cards, debit cards, or electronic bank transfers, or with personal check or cashier’s check by mail.
• Only individuals (including spouses as joint tenants) will be able to purchase shares; individuals can purchase shares as a gift for other individuals.
• The Packers will offer 300,000 shares.
• No one may buy more than 200 shares (counting any shares that the person purchased in the 1997-1998 and 2011-2012 offerings).
• The offering will continue until Feb. 25, 2022, subject to extension.

In contemplation of the offering, interested fans should note:

• Stock in the Packers does not constitute an investment in “stock” in the common sense of the term.
• The Packers will have no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase Packers stock.
• Anyone considering the purchase of Packers stock should not purchase the stock to make a profit or to receive a dividend or tax deduction or any other economic benefits.
• Any offering of Packers stock will only be made through an offering document.
• The Packers believe offerees and purchasers of Packers stock will not receive the protection of securities laws with respect to any offering or sale of Packers stock.
• The Packers bylaws and NFL rules severely restrict transfers of Packers stock.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Davante Adams

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#Credit Card#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Stock
The Spun

Packers Announce They’ve Signed A New Linebacker

The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday. The team was forced to place Whitney Mercilus on the IR after a torn biceps injury ended the linebacker’s season. In turn, the Packers signed a linebacker to fill out the roster. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the...
NFL
FanSided

Packers Game Sunday: Packers vs. Vikings odds and prediction for NFL Week 11 game

The Green Bay Packers can take a giant step towards winning their third straight NFC North title when they visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Green Bay currently has a four-game cushion over Sunday’s opponents. A win would not only be a head-to-head victory and third divisional win of the year, but it would also increase the gap to five games. It would potentially put the Packers out of sight.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Aaron Rodgers answers why Odell Beckham Jr. did not sign with Green Bay Packers

In one of the biggest stories in the NFL as of late, Odell Beckham Jr. ended up signing with the Los Angeles Rams after the Cleveland Browns released him. The Green Bay Packers were in the mix for Beckham and were once considered to be the favorites but ended up not landing the All-Pro wide receiver. On The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers touched on why that was the case.
NFL
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Thinks Packers Could Have Big Return This Week

The Green Bay Packers could receive a huge boost this Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings. On Wednesday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur had a somewhat encouraging update on All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Last week, the Packers activated Bakhtiari from the physically unable to perform list. And yet,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Green Bay Packers fans are pretty worried about Aaron Rodgers right now. Rodgers returned to the lineup last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but was pretty rusty. He threw for 292 yards, but without a touchdown and with one pick in a 17-0 Packers win. The Packers removed Rodgers from...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers had a crushing blow this week as Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers will be out until at least Saturday, Nov. 13, meaning he will miss the Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers have started off the season 7-1, while the Chiefs have struggled and sit at 4-4.
NFL
chatsports.com

Former Green Bay Packers thank Madison veterans for their service

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Green Bay Packers players surprised Madison veterans Thursday at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital to thank them for their service. Jared Abbrederis, Gary Ellerson and Bill Ferrario served lunch, thanked veterans and handed out hats and challenge coins. Ellerson, who is also a former...
NFL
FanSided

Packers: Odell Beckham Jr. could be a pipe dream for Green Bay

People and ‘reports’ have linked the Green Bay Packers to Odell Beckham Jr. for years now. Going back to when he was still on the New York Giants and trade rumors swirled, the Packers always seemed to be one of the teams that were being mentioned. Of course, the Packers...
NFL
TheDailyBeast

NFL Execs Are Pissed That Green Bay Packers Are Getting Special Treatment

Several NFL coaches and other higher-ups have griped to ESPN about the apparent difference in standards regarding COVID-19 protocols in the wake of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ bombshell admission that he is unvaccinated. While the NFL said unvaccinated players must wear masks along the sideline at preseason games, Rodgers did not. A memo sent out by the NFL about the sideline rule was “B.S.” one exec told ESPN, adding that “what’s going on in Green Bay, that’s not what teams were told by the NFL. Our players wore masks all the time. We made our guys that weren’t playing wear masks.”
NFL
FanSided

Green Bay Packers v. Chiefs: Behind Enemy Lines

Well, it’s no longer Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes, but instead, Jordan Love who will be making his first NFL start on Sunday as the 7-1 Green Bay Packers head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the 4-4 Kansas City Chiefs. Through eight games this is not the same Chiefs...
NFL
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: 3 Possible Game Plan Adjustments for Love

As you may have heard from pretty much every sports news outlet, Aaron Rodgers won’t be playing this week. As unfortunate as this is for the Green Bay Packers, it is a great opportunity for Jordan Love to show what he has in a regular-season game. It’s also a spectacular...
NFL
erienewsnow.com

What's next for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss his team's trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday due to Covid-19 protocols. On Friday while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he had contracted Covid-19 and that he is unvaccinated against the virus -- a revelation that has prompted criticism.
NFL
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy