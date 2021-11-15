ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poestenkill, NY

PFOA found at another residence in Poestenkill, testing continues

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxT4X_0cxFodaU00

POESTENKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — PFOA was found in the water on another property in Poestenkill during a fourth round of testing. Testing in the area is continuing on a voluntary basis.

The fourth round of testing was conducted at properties located to the north and west of Algonquin Middle School. Eight properties registered samples showing two non-detect, five detections of PFOA below the state maximum contaminant level standards for public drinking water, and the one that registered above the state maximum contaminant level of 10 parts per trillion,

$34M settlement reached over PFOA contamination in Bennington

Rensselaer County said the property owner has been notified and the Department of Environmental Conservation will be providing bottled water while a home treatment system is installed.

“The county is testing residences and properties on a voluntary basis, and working to provide this information as quickly and efficiently as possible to the public. We can also report the four rounds of testing have yet to reveal a source for the contamination, and we are in fact reviewing whether there are multiple sources involved in the Poestenkill situation,” said Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas.

Poestenkill PFOA testing continues, 3 contaminated sites added Thursday

Testing started after PFOA was found at Algonquin Middle School in September . The county said they have collected samples for 72 private wells, with eight wells testing at or above the drinking water standard for PFOA or PFOS. About 36 samples still need to be tested.

The county said the lack of a contamination source has restricted the ability for wide-spread testing. PFOAs have also been found in Petersburgh and Hoosick Falls.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Troy asking residents to take an online survey to identify lead service lines

Troy is asking residents to take an online survey to identify lead service lines at privately-owned homes and properties. Troy’s water mains do not contain lead, the water service line running from the water main to your home may be made of lead, especially if your house was built before 1940. The survey and instructions are available at www.troyny.gov/lead
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County was awarded $1.3 million to expand housing opportunities and mental health support

Albany County was awarded $1,389,890 in grant funding by New York State Homes and Community Renewal to expand housing opportunities and mental health support. The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) CARES funding will provide $1 million for the Albany County Land Bank for affordable homeownership opportunities in Albany’s South End and $389,890 to enhance mental health services for those most impacted by COVID
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poestenkill, NY
Poestenkill, NY
Government
NEWS10 ABC

$2 million in addiction services coming to New York in fight against opioid crisis

The Governor's office has announced that New York State has secured the availability of $2 million in federal funds provided by the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant program to support addiction services. Funding will be used in establishing Mobile Medication Units (MMUs) to dispense medications to treat substance use disorders, including methadone and buprenorphine.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfoa#Water Testing#Contaminated Water#Water Contamination#Water Wells#Algonquin Middle School#Pfos
NEWS10 ABC

Legislation introduced that would prioritize hemp-based packaging

A bill introduced by Senator Michelle Hinchey will focus on kickstarting the industrialized hemp industry that prioritizes environmental sustainability - delivers business opportunities for New York’s small farmers - and spurs economic development in upstate communities. The Senate's Agriculture Chair composed the legislation that will establish New York as a national leader in the growth and production of biodegradable hemp-based packaging for products.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NEWS10 ABC

Nursing shortage focus of SUNY scholarship programs

According to the state, there are around 9,300 openings for registered nurses. To help fill those openings, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the "Nurses For Our Future Scholarship" program. The program will cover tuition for 1,000 new health care workers at SUNY and CUNY schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy