Celebs Defend Comedian Affion Crockett After ‘Karen’ Storms His Stage [WATCH]

Comedian Affion Crockett called out a “Karen” who interrupted his stand-up act on Saturday by storming the stage “like the Capitol,” he said.



Crockett, who is Black, was in the middle of his routine when a white woman invaded the stage to complain that she was offended by his jokes.

Crockett shared video of the encounter on his Instagram account — watch the clip below.

“When I perform, I SAID WHAT I SAID. If you don’t like it, don’t come,” he captioned the video. Cancel deez nuts.”

Here’s more from The Blast :

In the footage, the woman stands on the edge of the stage — interrupting the comedian’s routine — all while telling him she is offended by his jokes. Apparently, they were sexual in nature.

“You insulted a lot of people tonight,” the woman can be heard saying on stage. Affion swiftly answered , “So, me up here describing my own life is insulting to you?” Incredibly, he asks the crowd for their approval, and they cheer him on. As security escorts the woman off of the stage, Crockett says into the microphone, “Bye Karen! See white people think they can do whatever the f— they want. Storm the capital and storm my got d— stage.”

Actress Sharon Stone commented on the viral video, saying, “I so don’t understand WHY anyone comes to anyone’s show and then complains about the content. DON’T COME,” Stone wrote.

She continued, “You’re coming is arbitrary: the art is not about YOU, it’s about the ARTIST; if YOU DONT LIKE IT: GO HOME. It’s ENTERTAINMENT not your ideaS DUH.”

Holly Robinson Peete also chimed in with, “Karens heckling now????!!!! ”

Yvette Nicole Brown wrote , “Wayment… did she ask to speak to the manager of your comedy set? Who does that? Ol’ girl climbed on your stage to tell you she didn’t like what you said during YOUR show? A show she could’ve just walked out of if she was that displeased?! It’s the malignant entitlement for me. #Sheesh !”

Kathy Griffin also came to the comedian’s defense.

“This is why I’m not going back on tour yet,” Griffin tweeted . “I cannot tell you how disturbing this is. I am fortunate enough to play theaters, as opposed comedy clubs, but believe me, this is not how even a ‘normal heckler’ behaves. Walking up on stage? I don’t think so. She is zombie like.”

