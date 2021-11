Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, when I give thanks for all the good things we have in life, which includes tasty and delicious food that will nourish our bodies. Some of my favorite recipes for this holiday include: A classic roast turkey breast prepared with a brine which will provide moist and flavorful meat; a green bean dish that is simple and with very few ingredients but packed with flavor and nutrients; rich scalloped potatoes that everybody loves and one of my clients’ favorites, a rustic apple pie called a crostata. It’s easier to make than a regular apple pie but has all the delicious spices of this classic dessert. To learn how to prepare some of these recipes, with step-by-step instructions, follow me on Instagram @chefveronicam.

