McDonald's announced on Monday new global partnerships with DoorDash and UberEats that will grow its McDelivery channel, which was first launched in 2017, in the U.S. and around the globe. DoorDash will power delivery orders placed on the McDonald's app through the company's white label product, DoorDash Drive, while Uber will power orders through the McDonald's app through its white label product, Uber Direct.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO