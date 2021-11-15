ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

New Film Festival Set for New Zealand in Early 2022

By Abid Rahman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

In the Shade, a new film festival, is set to launch in Auckland, New Zealand early next year, focusing on local market premieres for titles with awards aspirations and festival favorites.

Created by Dos Ojos, a collective of cinephiles, the festival will open on Jan. 19 and run through Jan. 30, 2022, taking place during the Southern Hemisphere summer in New Zealand’s biggest city.

In the Shade will open with the New Zealand premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. The initial lineup also includes Leos Carax’s Cannes opener Annette , Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta , the Jessica Chastain- and Andrew Garfield-starrer The Eyes of Tammy Faye , Justin Kurzel’s Nitram , Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Lamb and Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero.

The festival will also include a brand new restoration of 60s euro-thriller Purple Noon starring Alain Delon and the iconic 2000 Australian film Chopper. More titles will be announced in the coming weeks.

Despite Auckland currently being under a COVID-19 lockdown, which has now stretched to more than 80 days, In the Shade should be clear to go ahead after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern clarified that the city would be free of restrictions “very soon after” Nov. 29.

Due to the various lockdowns, the event, should it go ahead as planned, would be the first in-person international film festival to take place in Auckland since 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Ruth Wilson, ‘Rhino’ Take Top Honors at Stockholm Film Festival

Oleg Sentsov’s Ukrainian crime drama Rhino has won the prize for best film at the 2021 Stockholm International Film Festival. Serhii Filimonov was honored as best actor for his starring performance in Rhino as a gangster rising through the ranks in the lawless world of post-Cold War Ukraine. Senstov was only able to make the film after spending five years as a political prisoner in Russia (he was arrested and changed for “plotting terrorist acts” after protesting Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014). Ruth Wilson won the best actress award in Stockholm for her role in Harry Wootliff’s True Things, in which she...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Marcel the Shell’ Movie Acquired by A24

A24 has acquired the North American rights to feature film Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, based on the beloved online shorts. Marcel the Shell follows an adorable 1-inch-tall shell, voiced by Jenny Slate, who first appeared on YouTube in 2010. In the feature film version, Marcel is seen eking out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. The logline for the film reads: “Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Scott’s Oscar Standings in Mid-November

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) Dune (Warner Bros.,...
MOVIES
TheAtlantaVoice

African Film Festival Atlanta Announces Film Selection and New Festival Producer

The African Film Festival Atlanta (AFFATL) powered by the African Film & Arts Foundation (AFAF)  is pleased to announce the film selection for the Festival this year as well as a new Festival Producer, Sheree Amore. The African Film Festival Atlanta will be taking place from November 19th through November 21st. This year, the African Film Festival Atlanta will be […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Verhoeven
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Leos Carax
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Alain Delon
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Justin Kurzel
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Asghar Farhadi
filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: Five New Lithuanian Films Screen at Scanorama 2021

VILNIUS: Two feature films and three full-length documentaries will be screened in the 2021 edition of the New in Lithuanian Film section of Scanorama, running 4 – 14 November 2021. The award-winning veteran director Algimantas Puipa presents his black comedy Cinephilia produced by Uljana Kim. Puipa wrote the screenplay consisting...
MOVIES
uptownmessenger.com

New Orleans Film Festival opens with an emphasis on ‘New Orleans’

The New Orleans Film Festival‘s gala red-carpet opening took place Saturday night (Nov. 6) at the Orpheum Theatre with the screening of “C’mon, C’mon.”. The public has an opportunity to see the film today (Nov. 7) at the Broadside, 600 N. Broad St. at 7 p.m. The final third of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mountain Democrat

New director at the helm of environmental film festival

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival welcomes new Director Lívia Campos de Menezes. Born and raised in São Paulo, Brazil, Campos de Menezes is passionate about films and their power to raise awareness for issues that matter. Having a bachelor’s in international relations and a master’s in history, she spent six years working in operations and market research before pivoting her career to work in the film industry.
MOVIES
Variety

Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires Venice Competition Pic ‘Captain Volkonogov Escaped’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Stalin-era stylish thriller “Captain Volkonogov Escaped,” which world premiered in competition at Venice and earned stellar reviews. Sold by Memento International (“A Hero,” “Call Me By Your Name”), the film will have its North American premiere at the Chicago International Film Festival. Penned and directed by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov, the film stars rising Russian actor Yuri Borisov (“Compartment 6,” “Petrov’s Flu”) as Captain Volkonogov, a well-respected law enforcer in the former Soviet Union who witnesses his colleagues being suspiciously questioned. Sensing that his turn will soon come, he plans...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Auckland City#Shade#Australian
whereyat.com

New Orleans Film Festival Returns to In-Person Screenings

The New Orleans Film Festival kicked off the 2021 fest on Saturday night, November 6, with an in-person screening of C'mon C'mon at the Orpheum Theater. Joaquin Phoenix plays a radio journalist who ends up caring for his nephew while his sister deals with a personal crisis. Their time together involves a trip from Los Angeles to New York and New York to New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Deadline

Inaugural Edition Of New Zealand Film Fest In The Shade To Open With Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’

A new film festival in Auckland, New Zealand, has unveiled the first wave of its line-up ahead of its debut edition in January 2022. In The Shade will highlight a mix of titles from international festivals, awards season films, and upcoming local fare. Opening the event will be the first New Zealand screening of Nightmare Alley, the latest feature from Guillermo del Toro, which begins its theatrical roll out in December via Searchlight Pictures. Also in the fest’s line-up are Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, Leos Carax’s Annette, Justin Kurzel’s Nitram, the Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield starring The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Valdimar Jóhannsson’s...
WORLD
Variety

‘Love Affair(s),’ ‘Ibrahim,’ ‘Night Doctor’ Win Prizes at Coloca’s 25th Anniversary Edition

Emmanuel Mouret’s “Love Affair(s),” Samir Guesmi’s “Ibrahim” and Elie Wajeman’s “Night Doctor” won top prizes at Colcoa, the French film and TV festival. The festival, which marked its 25th edition, wrapped at the DGA on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on Nov. 7. It was attended by 14,000 people. The festival, programmed by Francois Truffart, is organized by the Franco-American Cultural Fund, a collaboration between the Directors Guild of America (DGA), the Motion Picture Association (MPA), The Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and France’s Society of Authors, Composers and Publishers of Music (SACEM). Colcoa shifted its spring dates to the fall in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
ktep.org

On Film - New Screenplay

Host Charles Horak welcomes writers Austin Savage and Roland Esparza to discuss their collaboration, El Pavo Bravo, a new screenplay getting attention from the Sundance Film Festival Development Department. Originally aired November 13, 2021.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Annette’ Producer Boards ‘Rodeo’ About France’s Dirt Riders Community (EXCLUSIVE)

“Annette” producer Charles Gillibert is set to produce “Rodeo,” Lola Quivoron’s daring feature debut about a young woman who infiltrates an underground dirt bike community in France. Quivoron previously directed the short film “Au Loin, Baltimore,” which played at Locarno in 2016 and, co-directed (with Antonia Buresi) “Headshot,” a documentary about today’s youth that aired on Franco-German network Arte. “Rodeo” shot entirely on the outskirts of Bordeaux, France, and follows a young misfit and small-time thug, Julia, who is fiercely passionate about riding. One summer, she encounters a crew of dirt riders and sets off to infiltrates their male-dominated world, but an...
WORLD
New Haven Register

IDFA Festival Programmers Tease ‘Brave Films,’ Talk New Program Structure

Running from Nov. 17 to 28, the 34th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) is going to “feel festive,” promises programmer Sarah Dawson, anticipating even more heated discussions than usual. “I do expect this to be a bigger feature. You are in a room full of people,...
MOVIES
Variety

Les Arcs Film Festival Unveils Coproduction Village Lineup of 13th Edition

Les Arcs Film Festival, the European film fest programmed by Tribeca’s artistic director Frederic Boyer and set in the French Alps, has unveiled the lineup of its Coproduction Village which will be back as a live event after a virtual 2020 edition. The 13th edition of the industry sidebar will showcase 18 projects in development from 11 countries, including 8 projects directed by female directors. Projects by female directors represented 34% of projects submitted and 44% of the final selection. There are seven feature debuts, and five projects by more experienced filmmakers. The coproduction Village aims at helping filmmakers find co-producers,...
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Brought Best Actor Race Into Focus at AFI Fest

So have we seen everything yet? AFI Fest, which just wrapped in Los Angeles, is the final prominent film festival to unveil a handful of awards hopefuls. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” from Netflix, premiered to strong reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz. As part of a banner year for Miranda that includes involvement in three other projects — “Encanto,” “In the Heights” and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” — Miranda successfully stages a movie adaptation of a lesser-known, autobiographical musical from “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson. The film will most likely earn a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Screendaily

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival opens with exemption from any new Covid measures

As the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia turns 25, festival director Tiina Lokk says the greatest gift has been the chance to take place in-person at all. “Our biggest birthday present is being able to host the festival onsite and have filmmakers visit us in Tallinn this year,” says Lokk, who was on stage to open this year’s edition on November 12 with Ildikó Enyedi’s The Story of My Wife.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Chastain Nets Palm Springs International Film Awards Honor for ‘Tammy Faye’

Jessica Chastain has a date in the desert on Jan. 6. The actress, producer and star of Searchlight Pictures’ The Eyes of Tammy Faye — the Michael Showalter pic tracking the rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker — has been selected to receive a Desert Palm Achievement Award in the actress category at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. The event will be held live and in-person from the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival honor marks a return for Chastain as she previously was awarded the Chairman’s Award in 2018 and a Spotlight Award in 2012. Previously announced honorees at the Jan. 6 event include Jane Campion (Director of the Year), Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress) and Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress). “In The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Jessica Chastain brilliantly portrays televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in a story that chronicles her singular life and style,” said fest chairman Harold Matzner. “Jessica once again showcases both her acting and singing talents, embracing the makeup, hairstyles and fashion of Tammy Faye.” Chastain next stars in The 355, The Good Nurse, The Forgiven and George & Tammy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
floydct.com

Sir Steve McQueen sets latest film Blitz with New Regency

Sir Steve McQueen's new film will be titled 'Blitz'. The 52-year-old director will team up with New Regency for the new project that he is writing and helming based on his original idea. The new film will begin production next year but McQueen is keeping plot details under wraps for...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy