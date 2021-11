After their in-ring confrontation back in June at BKFC 18, Hector Lombard and Lorenzo Hunt were destined to meet each other in the BKFC ring. They will do so with the inaugural light heavyweight title on the line tonight at BKFC 22 in Miami. These two men will have a bout that will have them both coming out of the gates firing, and many people would be shocked if it goes past the first round.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO