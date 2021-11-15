ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Michigan up to No. 4 behind Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas in first regular-season AP Top 25; Florida, Southern Cal join rankings

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan up to No. 4...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Judge exonerates two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
CBS News

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty of all charges in Kenosha shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges in the August 2020 shootings of three men, including two who were killed. The teen's attorneys argued that the teen opened fire in self-defense. Rittenhouse, 18, teared up and embraced his attorney as the not guilty verdict was read Friday. The teen had...
KENOSHA, WI
CNN

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings

(CNN) — Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was acquitted Friday of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges. Rittenhouse, wearing a dark jacket with a burgundy tie and shirt, stood behind the defense table as each not guilty...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga#Ap Top 25#Southern Cal#Ap#The Associated Press
Reuters

Market in China's Wuhan likely origin of COVID-19 outbreak - scientist

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, a U.S. researcher wrote in a commentary piece published on Thursday.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy