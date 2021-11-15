ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Review

By Tristan Ogilvie
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyond any grisly homicide or nasty insurance fraud arson case, the biggest crime suffered by LA Noire fans was the shuttering of developer Team Bondi, since any prospect of a sequel has seemingly been snuffed out with it. The announcement of Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, a reboot of developer Frogwares’ long-running...

www.ign.com

