Tennessee is one of the fastest-starting teams in the country. Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel talked about his group’s hot starts in his Thursday press conference. The Volunteers are averaging 14.9 points in the first quarter this season, according to teamrankings.com. Houston is second with 12.9 points in the opening period. It’s also a stark contrast from last year when Tennessee scored 4.5 points per first quarter under Jeremy Pruitt.

