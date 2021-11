A very solid long period swell arrived in Devon on the 14th of November 2021. During the time of filming the swell was 6.5ft @17 Seconds but was over 20 seconds the previous day. The points, reefs and beaches lit up and it was two day fiesta of waves for the entire southwest. Surfing in Devon is incredible at this time of year.

