MKR Price analysis: – The price is consolidating, and the bears are putting a lot of pressure. Will we see a bearish trend soon?

SOL has dropped in its price by 4.1% in the last 24 hours. The token also experienced a reduction in its market cap. The current market price of Solana is near its 24-hour low. Solana, or SOL, is undergoing a bearish trend after reaching its November’s high price mark. Sadly, the rally could not continue further, and the price got restored to its start of the month. The current market cap dropped by 3.83%. However, the trading volume of SOL in the last 24 hours saw a rise of 59.53%. One of the reasons can be the creation of a demand zone after the price crash. The token with a market dominance of 2.45% has a volume/market cap ratio of 0.06944. The SOL/BTC and SOL/ETH pairs are currently not performing as expected. The SOL/BTC pair saw a minor increment of 0.4%, while the SOL/ETH pair suffered an intraday loss of 1.55%.

