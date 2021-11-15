Taylor Swift Wedding Crashes in ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Video

You may know him as Kang — or He Who Remains — from Loki, but Jonathan Majors’ hosting stint on Saturday Night Live proved he’s much more multi-talented than the multi-dimensional baddie he plays for Marvel. (Though he did remind us that he’s totally showing up in the movie: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.) This episode of SNL was also somewhat eclipsed by the news of Taylor Swift performing a song for 10 minutes in front of a music video, which is actually a release of a song she wrote nearly 10 years ago, and it’s apparently about a breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal that occurred a very long time ago. If you’re interested in all of that, the rest of the internet is waiting for you! (We LOVED Taylor’s Dad Rock quarantine phase, FWIW.)

