Taylor Swift Wedding Crashes in ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Video

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally out from the vaults, Taylor Swift released “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” with a video directed by actress Blake Lively. The song is one of the nine unreleased songs on her re-recorded...

Related
Variety

Taylor Swift Sings ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ in Inducting Carole King Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift officially kicked off the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities with a tribute to Carole King, singing a show-opening cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” Speaking about King’s blockbuster “Tapestry” album, released 50 years ago, Swift said, “It was a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings and for cats who have big dreams of one day ending up on iconic album covers.” Taylor Swift starting off the show to induct Carole King. pic.twitter.com/lOGefhnIGP — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021 King thanked Taylor for carrying the torch for songwriters and called her “my professional granddaughter...
Taylor Swift
Blake Lively
Sadie Sink
Chris Stapleton
Jimmy Fallon
Miles Teller
Spin

Watch Taylor Swift Perform 10-Minute-Long Version of ‘All Too Well’ on SNL

Taylor Swift performed on Saturday Night Live for the fifth time last night and did something completely unprecedented. Instead of partaking in the two-performance format, that the show is known for, she sang one song “that is the length of three songs” and treated fans to the 10-minute-long version of “All Too Well,” which appears on her just-released album, Red (Taylor’s Version) (and was accompanied by its own short film).
Spin

Listen to Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)’

Just when you think Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well” couldn’t get any sadder, it just did. The song, which appears on the recently released Red (Taylor’s Version), has yet another version. In a post on her social media accounts on Wednesday afternoon, Swift shared “All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version).” The song was recorded at Long Pond Studios in Upstate New York with “besties” Aaron Dessner of The National and Jon Low. Swift said she drove up to the studio to record the song.
The Independent

SNL: Who is hosting Saturday Night Live this week?

Saturday Night Live is returning on 20 November with a new episode and another first-time host.Canadian actor Simu Liu, who plays the title character in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will take on hosting duties.Saweetie will be featured as the evening’s musical guest.Other hosts this season have included Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, and Jonathan Majors.Musical guests have included Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.The Twitter account for SNL shared a teaser for Liu and Saweetie’s appearances on the show on Tuesday (16...
Fatherly

Watch ‘Man Park’ and the 4 Best Sketches From Jonathan Majors’ ‘SNL’ Episode

You may know him as Kang — or He Who Remains — from Loki, but Jonathan Majors’ hosting stint on Saturday Night Live proved he’s much more multi-talented than the multi-dimensional baddie he plays for Marvel. (Though he did remind us that he’s totally showing up in the movie: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.) This episode of SNL was also somewhat eclipsed by the news of Taylor Swift performing a song for 10 minutes in front of a music video, which is actually a release of a song she wrote nearly 10 years ago, and it’s apparently about a breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal that occurred a very long time ago. If you’re interested in all of that, the rest of the internet is waiting for you! (We LOVED Taylor’s Dad Rock quarantine phase, FWIW.)
kokefm.com

Rumors Swirl About Chris Stapleton & Adele Performing At The CMA’s

It was recently confirmed that Chris Stapleton is featured on Adele’s new album, 30. And now the two might be performing together at the CMA’s on November 10th. Adele recently teased the video for her and Stapleton’s song ‘Easy On Me’ on social media. So where do the rumors come...
ComicBook

Seth Meyers Is NOT Happy After Colin Jost Broke His Saturday Night Live Record

Last week, Colin Jost achieved a new Saturday Night Live record. After 155 episodes, Jost is now the long-serving anchor of the weekly comedy sketch show's Weekend Update segment, surpassing the previous record set by Seth Meyers. It's unclear whether Jost's hosting streak has anything to do with Myer's deal with the devil, seemingly involving his marriage to Marvel star Scarlett Johansson. Meyers currently hosts Late Night With Seth Meyers and took a moment during his show's "Corrections" segment earlier this week to address Jost breaking his previous SNL Weekend Update record. What started off being congratulatory quickly turned a little (jokingly) bitter.
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Gives Birth To 1st Child? Fans Think So

Jacob and Isabel Roloff are nearing their first baby’s due date, and fans wonder if the baby is already here! In July, the pair announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and Little People, Big World fans are very happy for them. Their first baby is a boy. Isabel has hinted that they have chosen a special name for him.
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop looking at Jennifer Lopez’s overlined lips

Another day, another Jennifer Lopez slay. The singer posted a couple of fire pictures on Instagram featuring one of the most beautiful makeup glams we’ve ever seen. For an evening in Las Vegas, J-Lo wore a stunning grey-toned smoky eye with fluttery lashes and perfectly groomed eyebrows. Her skin was also incredibly glowy, something that her go-to makeup artist Mary Phillips puts down to keeping it hydrated. But it’s Jennifer's lips we can’t stop looking at – in the best way possible.
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba shares health update after distressing DWTS news

Carrie Ann Inaba shared with her followers that she's doing everything she can to stay healthy in the wake of some distressing news. The Dancing with the Stars judge shared a message on her Instagram Stories revealing that she'd canceled her recent appearances out of "caution." Due to her fellow...
