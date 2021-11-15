Courteney Cox’s Red Carpet Style Through the Years

Red carpet royalty! Whether she’s wearing sleek, skin-hugging gowns or tuxedo-inspired mini-dresses, Reese Witherspoon clearly knows how to kill it on a red carpet. But as it turns out, it took a little bit of time for the 45-year-old actress to learn what looks are best suited for her body type. “When it comes to getting dressed, there’s so much noise in the world,” The Morning Show star said in a Monday, November 8, interview with InStyle. “In my 30s, I learned to accept my body for what it is. This is what looks good on it. It will never look good in that thing over there with all the fabric and the bows and the ruffles. It just won’t.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO