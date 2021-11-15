UPDATE: Missing child alert canceled after 2 girls found safe

9:34 a.m. update

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Di’Last Kellie, the mother at the center of an FDLE missing child alert, was arrested Monday morning in downtown Orlando.

Her two daughters, Natasha and Lilianna Hurtado, who were also in the vehicle were unharmed.

Kellie, was booked in to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on charges of attempted first degree murder, is being held on no bond.

4:14 a.m. update

The search for two missing girls has been canceled.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Natasha and Liliana Hurtado were found safe.

No other information was available.

6:08 p.m. update:

Deputies in Seminole County said they are searching for a local mother and her two daughters who went missing after a violent confrontation.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office released more details after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert over two missing girls.

Deputies confirmed 32-year-old Di’Last Kellie is the mother of the missing girls, 10-year-old Natasha Hurtado and 13-year-old Lilianna Hurtado.

Kellie is wanted by law enforcement after she allegedly stabbed her ex-husband in the chest, officials said.

Deputies said the attack occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in unincorporated Lake Mary.

The man told deputies that Kellie fled the apartment after the attack.

Officials said the man was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Law enforcement considers Kellie to be armed and dangerous and anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 and not approach her.

Original report:

An alert was issued Sunday afternoon after reports of two missing girls out of Seminole County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement put out missing child alerts for Natasha Hurtado, 10, and Lilianna Hurtado, 13.

FDLE said Natasha Hurtado has brown eyes and hair and is around 4 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 80 pounds.

Lilianna Hurtado has brown eyes and hair and is around 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Officials said the missing girls may be with 32-year-old Di’Last Kellie who has brown eyes and black hair and is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

FDLE said Kellie is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The girls were last seen on Greenstone Boulevard in Heathrow.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650 or 911 and not to approach Kellie.

