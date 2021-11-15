ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

A Healthy More Resilient Brain

By Community Marketing
kkfi.org
 4 days ago

On the November 23rd show our guest will be Brant Cortright, Ph.D. who is...

kkfi.org

Psychiatric Times

Inflamed in the Brain

What is the connection between inflammation and mood disorders?. Roger S. McIntyre, MD, FRCPC, of the University of Toronto and the University Health Network presented on inflammation in individuals with mood disorders at the 2021 Neuroscience Education Institute (NEI) Congress Friday, November 5, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In his presentation,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Dr Frank Lipman

Health Coach Tip – Eat Your Brain Healthy

What would be without our brains? Our brain health is central to our overall health. Afterall, it is the point of communication that controls our bodies, including our thoughts, movements, and feelings. Nourishing our brains is of utmost importance. Don’t know where to start? Here are some foods that you...
FITNESS
Newswise

Healthy Lungs – Never More Important: The Forum of International Respiratory Societies

Newswise — World COPD Day, Nov. 17, 2021, is an annual global initiative run by the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD), members of the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), of which the American Thoracic Society is a founding member. The goal of World COPD Day is to raise awareness and present new knowledge and therapeutic strategies for COPD worldwide.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Sleep This Much, You're 60 Percent More Likely to Get Diabetes

Whether you stay up late binge-watching your favorite show or find that you're kept awake thinking about your day-to-day stresses, everyone finds themselves getting a few nights of less-than-restful sleep from time to time. And while you may find yourself feeling fatigued or foggy the following day, that may be the least of your worries over time. A new study reveals that getting a specific amount of sleep at night can increase your diabetes risk by nearly 60 percent, as well. Read on to discover which amount of sleep could be causing serious harm to your health.
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This supplement could keep dementia at bay

Dementia—a condition involving the extreme loss of cognitive function—is caused by a variety of disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia mainly affects older people, and so far, simple and effective strategies for preventing this condition have remained elusive. In a new study from the National Institutes for Quantum Sciences and Technology,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenfitness.net

Exercises Women Should Avoid with Osteoporosis: Answered by Expert

Exercise is an important part of your care if you have osteoporosis. Women Fitness got in touch with Dr. Paul Rothenberg, a Board Certified orthopedic surgeon who specializes in operative and non-operative treatment of sports-related injuries to answer frequently asked questions about exercises women suffering from osteoporosis should avoid,. Some...
WORKOUTS
Knowridge Science Report

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder is a common, yet often misunderstood, mental health condition. Symptoms include inattention, overactivity and impulsivity – behaviors everyone experiences at one time or another. For people with ADHD, these behaviors happen frequently and interfere with everyday life at school, at home and everywhere else. ADHD affects more...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

What Taking Painkillers Every Day Does to Your Body

It's well-known that prescription painkillers like opioids can lead to addiction and devastating health consequences. But it might be easy to overlook that over-the-counter painkillers aren't meant to be taken every day for longer than a few weeks, unless directed by your doctor. That's because medications like aspirin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen—as familiar as they are from TV commercials and mom's medicine cabinet—are still strong medicines that can affect the body in unintended ways beyond relieving pain or inflammation. Here's what taking common painkillers every day can do to your body. If you have questions or concerns, call your doctor. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Best Treatment For High Blood Pressure

A simple “prescription” for those with high blood pressure and cholesterol. Moving more and sitting less is the best “prescription” and should be the first treatment option for lowering blood cholesterol or hypertension, according to an American Heart Association (AHA) statement. Physical activity (referring to all movement) should be the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

