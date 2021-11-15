Man dies after crashing into pond in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after he lost control of his car and crashed into a small pond in Seminole County, according to troopers.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said a driver was westbound on Bridgewater Drive when he lost control of his car.

Troopers said the driver left the roadway and overturned his vehicle into a small pond.

The man died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were available.