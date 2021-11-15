Spark of Love: How to request toys this holiday season

Please send an email tofor directions on submitting the toy request form the day after Thanksgiving - 12/24/21.

Go to fire.lacounty.gov and follow the directions on the website.

All inquiries via email:

Burbank All toy requests should be made to: Pat Smola Family Service Agency of Burbank 2721 W. Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505 patsmola@aol.com (818) 845-7671 Only Burbank residents requests accepted.

All toy requests should be made to: Pat Smola Family Service Agency of Burbank 2721 W. Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505 (818) 845-7671 Only Burbank residents requests accepted. El Segundo Only organizations serving the city of El Segundo and the surrounding South Bay cities will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(C) 3). To print out an application, go to: elsegundo.org Please email questions and/or comments to sparkoflove@elsegundo.org

Only organizations serving the city of El Segundo and the surrounding South Bay cities will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(C) 3). To print out an application, go to: elsegundo.org Please email questions and/or comments to Glendale Toys can be dropped off at any one of Glendale's nine fire stations or Subaru Glendale. If there are questions, please call Dusty Arroyo (818) 548-4814 or via email at darroyo@glendaleca.gov .

Toys can be dropped off at any one of Glendale's nine fire stations or Subaru Glendale. If there are questions, please call Dusty Arroyo (818) 548-4814 or via email at darroyo@glendaleca.gov . Long Beach Go to sparkoflove.org Click "Forms" then "Toy Request Form". For questions regarding the Spark of Love Toy Drive contact Firefighter Will Nash at (562) 977-TOYS (8697)

Go to sparkoflove.org Click "Forms" then "Toy Request Form". For questions regarding the Spark of Love Toy Drive contact Firefighter Will Nash at (562) 977-TOYS (8697) Monrovia Monrovia residents can call to find out how to receive a toy request form at the Foothill Unity Center. Foothill Unity Center is located at: 415 W. Chestnut Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 Phone: (626) 358-3486 Hours: 9am - 5pm Monday through Friday Requests will be accepted via FAX. Forms will receive a time and date stamp which will be considered in the selection process. Fax forms to Foothill Utility Center at (626) 358 - 8224. For questions regarding the toy drive please call Monrovia Fire & Rescue at (626) 256 - 8181.

Monrovia residents can call to find out how to receive a toy request form at the Foothill Unity Center. Foothill Unity Center is located at: 415 W. Chestnut Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 Phone: (626) 358-3486 Hours: 9am - 5pm Monday through Friday Requests will be accepted via FAX. Forms will receive a time and date stamp which will be considered in the selection process. Fax forms to Foothill Utility Center at (626) 358 - 8224. For questions regarding the toy drive please call Monrovia Fire & Rescue at (626) 256 - 8181. Pasadena To request toys, go to the following website: cityofpasadena.net/fire

To request toys, go to the following website: cityofpasadena.net/fire Redondo Beach Only organizations serving the City of Redondo Beach and the surrounding Beach Cities will be accepted. A copy of non-profit status (501(c)3) will be required. To print out an application, go to: redondo.org Submit your request via email at sparkoflove@redondo.org .

You can find updated information on how to give or donate toys on our website at ocfa.org/toydrive

If you are a non-profit looking to obtain toys this holiday season, you can email sparkoflove@kwve.com for application information and additional questions regarding paperwork and fees.

City of Riverside Go to riversideca.gov Please call one of the nine community centers listed below to fill out your toy request application. Contact your local Riverside City Community Center for more information. Joyce Jackson Community Center: (951) 351- 6130 Renck Community Center: (951) 351- 6132 Arlanza Community Center: (951) 351- 6135 La Sierra Community Center: (951) 351- 6131 Caesar Chavez Community Center: (951) 826-5746 Stratton Community Center: (951) 826- 5355 Orange Terrace Community Center: (951) 571-0285 Ruth Lewis Community Center: (951) 826-5654 Ysmael Villegas Community Center: (951) 351-6142

Go to riversideca.gov Please call one of the nine community centers listed below to fill out your toy request application. Contact your local Riverside City Community Center for more information. Joyce Jackson Community Center: (951) 351- 6130 Renck Community Center: (951) 351- 6132 Arlanza Community Center: (951) 351- 6135 La Sierra Community Center: (951) 351- 6131 Caesar Chavez Community Center: (951) 826-5746 Stratton Community Center: (951) 826- 5355 Orange Terrace Community Center: (951) 571-0285 Ruth Lewis Community Center: (951) 826-5654 Ysmael Villegas Community Center: (951) 351-6142 Corona/Norco Residents Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in November, please call the Settlement House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to find out how to fill out your toy request application. To apply for Toy Requests please bring a picture I.D. along with your children's immunization card, social security card or birth certificate. Proof of income and proof of residency in Corona or Norco is required. If you are a Corona or Norco resident, the Settlement House is located at: 507 S. Vicentia Ave. Corona, CA 92882 (951) 737-3504 settlementhouse.net For more information, please call (951) 737-3504 or email the Settlement House at settlementhouse@hotmail.com

Toy Request Guidelines for Non-Profit Organizations serving the cities listed in the following Divisions.

Division 1: Bloomington, Fontana, Lytle Creek, Mentone, Mt. Baldy, San Antonio Heights, & Upland

Division 2: San Bernardino, Devore, Mentone, Grand Terrace

Division 3: Angelus Oaks, Barton Flats, Cedar Glen, Crest Park, Deer Lodge Park, Fawnskin, Forest Falls, Green Valley Lake, Lake Arrowhead, Mountain Home Village, & Sky Forest

Division 4: Big River, Earp, Havasu Landing, Johnson Valley, Joshua Tree, Landers, Needles, Pioneer Town, Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley, & Yucca Valley

Division 5: Baldy Mesa, El Mirage, Hesperia, Lucerne Valley, Oak Hills, Phelan, Pinion Hills, Summit Valley, Windy Acres, & Wrightwood

Division 6: Adelanto, Baker, Harvard, Helendale, Hinkley, Oro Grande, Red Mountain, Searles Valley, Spring Valley Lake, & Trona Toy Request Forms can be submitted at sbcfire.org Please complete your Spark of Love Toy Request Form, including your Non-Profit 501(c)(3) number, and submit to kristin@childrensfund.org Individuals living in the cities listed above can contact a local Non-Profit Organization in your community or call 2-1-1 for additional resources in your neighborhood. For additional information, you may call the Children's Fund Spark of Love Hotline at (909) 379-6040.