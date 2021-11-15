ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Talk with Similarweb’s Jessica Bohm

By Betsy Kim
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe describe ourselves as similar to Google Analytics but for the entire digital world. If you have Google Analytics, it can tell you about your own website. But we can tell you about any website in the world. It can be your competitor, your client or a look at the industry...

martechseries.com

Similarweb Acquires Leading Mobile-Insights Provider Embee Mobile

Embee Mobile’s data and proprietary measurement approach will enhance Similarweb’s mobile app intelligence. Similarweb , a leading digital intelligence company, announced its acquisition of Embee Mobile, a San Francisco-based mobile insights provider and market leader in mobile audience analytics, consumer panels, and mobile sampling. Embee data is relied on and incorporated in the offerings of many of the world’s leading market research companies.
BUSINESS
hotelbusiness.com

HB on the Scene: CEOs talk labor, tech

NEW YORK—As the hospitality industry continues its march back from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 43rd Annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference returned to an in-person event at the New York Marriott Marquis here. “The CEOs Check in: A View From The Top” session, moderated by Sara Eisen, anchor, “Closing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Goshen News

TECH TALK WITH MIKE: Use these Facebook marketing tools to increase engagement

Engagement is the key to long-term business growth. If you can keep the visitors on your website, apps, and social platforms more engaged, you’re likely to see higher conversions and grow sales. For this reason, business marketers on Facebook must consistently seek new ways to boost engagement. This could be...
INTERNET
prweek.com

Gousto appoints agency to deliver digital strategy

Bottle's digital brief, awarded on a retainer basis, includes helping Gousto to grow its backlink profile and improve search rankings, as well as influencing its target keyword positions. Natasha Hill, managing director of Bottle, said: “The team at Gousto are a kindred spirit to us here at Bottle: they understand...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Talkwalker adds TikTok analytics to its capabilities

NEW YORK: Consumer intelligence and social listening platform Talkwalker has added TikTok data and analytics to its capabilities. The enormous growth of the social media platform, particularly among Gen Z users, has made gaining access to corresponding data more important for marketers and brands seeking to reach these audiences. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Facebook Launches ‘Shops in Groups,’ Under Armour Taps AWS, Faire Raises $400 Million

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Social commerce Facebook Facebook is introducing new commerce tools designed to improve the shopping experience within its apps, launching Product Recommendations, Shops in Groups and Top Product Mentions, as well as trialing another feature, Live Shopping for creators. The move comes as the social media titan tries to gain traction in the e-commerce experience, already launching a Shops feature in 2020 and extending similar capabilities to Instagram, both of which enable consumers to find personalized recommendations from creators, editors’ curated picks, shoppable videos and new product...
INTERNET
prweek.com

Index Exchange overhauls its platform and rebrands for the privacy era

It’s a new era for programmatic advertising, and Index Exchange is leaning in with a new brand identity and completely re-architected exchange. Seventeen year-old Index Exchange is one of the original supply-side platforms helping publishers monetize their inventory programmatically. But a lot has changed in the almost two decades since the company launched.
CELL PHONES
prweek.com

French/West/Vaughan acquires lifestyle, influencer shop Big Picture PR

SAN FRANCISCO: French/West/Vaughan has taken an equity stake in Big Picture PR, a San Francisco-based consumer lifestyle PR and influencer marketing agency. Big Picture PR's eight employees represent clients in the fashion, wellness, fitness, beauty, consumer and retail industries, including Brilliant Earth, Wet Seal and Lunar Design. BPPR founder Amy...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
prweek.com

Consumers are growing wary of ‘purpose-washing’

Marketing has exhausted “purpose” as a buzzword as consumers show a direct interest in spending with purposeful brands. But savvy consumers are growing wary of whether brands are able to or interested in delivering on their commitments, according to a study from Razorfish and Vice Media Group. The report, which...
ECONOMY
prweek.com

The 5 measurement metrics PR pros used the most in 2021

NEW YORK: In a survey of more than 500 PR and communications professionals, respondents said they focus on five metrics to measure the success of their earned media efforts and plan to add a sixth in 2022. More than nine in 10 (94%) respondents to Muck Rack's State of PR...
ECONOMY
prweek.com

Hope&Glory reunites with LinkedIn for consumer brand PR

Hope&Glory will handle consumer PR for LinkedIn and is tasked with building target audiences through engaging campaigns. In 2019, the agency worked on campaigns for LinkedIn highlighting issues such as the “gay pay gap”, which uncovered salary discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, and on campaigns to raise awareness of the cost of childcare for working parents.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Missive launches 'spacetech' practice

Missive said it will develop marketing and communications programmes on behalf of spacetech organisations exploring a new frontier for technology and business expected to be worth $10tn by 2030. It has allocated five people to the new team. The agency said it has clients working on projects in this area,...
BUSINESS
BlogHer

10 Foolproof Steps to Never Skip After Publishing a Blog Post

If you think your work is done after publishing a blog post, think again. By all means, enjoy that brief sigh of relief, but remember that what you do after is just as important as the writing and other preparation. In most cases, how you leverage your content will make or break the number of people who actually see it. With that being said, consult this checklist to level up your page views. 1. Index the Link in Google Search Console Google Search Console is a tool that helps optimize your content so it can get crawled by Google faster and rise...
GOOGLE
prweek.com

Facebook gives advertisers contextual brand safety controls in the NewsFeed

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, is giving brands more control over where their ads appear in NewsFeed environments. On Thursday, the company revealed a brand suitability verification tool for advertisers in the NewsFeed and expanded its topic inclusion controls for brands that advertise in English. The controls, found...
INTERNET
prweek.com

PRWeek invests in more digital journalism and expands editorial team

PRWeek is investing in more digital and data journalism and expanding its editorial team in the UK and EMEA, after increasing its subscription revenues in the past 12 months despite the pandemic. The appointments include Andrew McCorkell, previously associate editor of sister Haymarket title C&IT, who has been recruited as...
ECONOMY
tbnewsandlifestyles.com

Tech Talk with Bob The Computer Guy

Today’s Topic: Give the Gift of Security for FREE. If you have been following the last two issues of Tech Talk, then you are familiar with the Cybersecurity Scan my company offers to keep you safer online. The response to this service has been overwhelming. Folks are stepping up and taking control of their online security posture. Some folks, who were sure their computers were free of threats, were shocked when they realized their computer was not as secure as it should be. Every one of them immediately took the measures my cybersecurity team recommended to eradicate the still harboring security threats.
COMPUTERS
prweek.com

Cadbury and Golin to part ways as two PR agencies hired

The appointments follow a five-month review by Cadbury parent company Mondelēz, involving multiple stages and several agencies. PRWeek understands Ogilvy PR's brief encompasses issues management and reputation support for the Cadbury brand. The account is rumoured to be worth in the high six figures. Tin Man Communications will be working...
BUSINESS

