Like Madlib before him, percussionist and DJ Makaya McCraven has been given access to the Blue Note vaults, allowing him to plunder for samples as he saw fit. This endeavor has resulted in his Blue Note debut Deciphering the Message. This album is more than just a jazz remix project. McCraven has enlisted the help of some modern jazz musicians to enhance the surgery already underway, creating a deft mix of the old with the new. McCraven’s name may grace the cover, but something tells me that he would agree that the credit for the album’s overall strength should be assigned to many different names, both living and dead. Much like his reverential treatment of Gil Scott-Heron’s I’m New Here, McCraven largely lets the source material speak for itself. As remix projects go, it is egoless. McCraven himself said he hopes this release will steer listeners to the originals.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO