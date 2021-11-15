ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Monday Morning Thoughts: The Panthers Have Risen from the Dead

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter starting out the season 3-0, the Carolina Panthers completely fell off the table losing five of its next six games, largely in part to an inept offensive attack. In the past four games, Sam Darnold notched one total touchdown. Two of those four games combined, the Panthers mustered up a...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
NFL
USA Today

Panthers owner David Tepper refused to give Cam Newton's No. 1 away

The love and respect for Cam Newton, even after a messy separation, remained present within the Carolina Panthers organization. Featured in his Sunday morning report on how the unlikely reunion materialized, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted that Newton’s No. 1 had to be preserved by the team. “When the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Kyler Murray News

Last Sunday, the Cardinals took care of business against the 49ers despite star quarterback Kyler Murray being inactive due to an ankle injury. As of now, it seems like the Cardinals may have to suit up without Murray this Sunday as well. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently announced that...
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Fantasy Football Players to Stash for the Playoffs

Week 11 of the NFL season is upon us, this also brings us to a crucial point in many of our fantasy football leagues. Along with the question what players should I stash for the fantasy football playoffs? Luckily for you I have looked into some top candidates for each position. I will go through and explain my reasoning behind why these players should be stashed. Using a strength of schedule metric and the benchmark of 50% roster-ship in ESPN leagues, I have compiled this list. Without further ado let’s get right into it!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Chuba Hubbard
Yardbarker

Initial Thoughts on the Panthers Signing Cam Newton

This story developed faster than I would have ever imagined. I never saw Matt Rhule wanting to bring Cam Newton back. I just didn't think it would ever happen, even with how poor Sam Darnold has been playing. To me, signing Newton says that Rhule doesn't plan on turning back to Darnold. Doing so would create a lot of pressure on Darnold's shoulders and we've already seen that he has struggled to power through adversity when it hits. I'm under the assumption that this is Cam Newton's team from here on out once he becomes activated. Do I agree with the signing? Yes. When you look at the other options (P.J. Walker and Matt Barkley), they don't give you much of a chance to reach the playoffs. Although Cam has not played a single down this season, he is above and beyond better than those two and gives Carolina a fighting chance. Matt Rhule has repeatedly stated throughout the last couple of weeks that they will continue to look at ways to improve the team. Knowing that the play from Sam Darnold has been underwhelming this year, they would be failing to live up to their words by not pursuing Cam. I doubt this will be a long-term play for the Panthers but right now, this staff and front office is willing to do whatever it takes to win now. Newton gives them that chance.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Bills#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Arizona Cardinals#Wr Deandre Hopkins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Cardinals Road Warriors; Struggle at Home. Why?

The road has been kind to many teams in the NFL this season, and the Cardinals are certainly in that group. Overall, road teams are 76-71-1, including New England’s win in Atlanta Thursday night. Most noteworthy is that 16 teams have made that possible with winning records. That group is...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fans Once Again Reminded About Great Personnel Decision

Arizona Cardinals fans are awaiting news on when Kyler Murray can return to action. They know that when he does return, he will show up playing like an MVP. In an alternate reality, fans are waiting to see when the team will move on from Josh Rosen. Rosen came back...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy